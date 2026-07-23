Kelowna residents, business owners say Crime Severity Index not the full picture

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Despite a decline in the severity of police-reported crime, many Kelowna, B.C., residents and business owners say they aren’t convinced the city is becoming safer.

Newly released data from Statistics Canada’s annual Crime Severity Index show the volume and seriousness of police-reported crime in the Kelowna census metropolitan area fell 4.5 per cent in 2025.

The decline moved Kelowna to ninth among Canada’s 41 census metropolitan areas, down from fifth the previous year.

“I think it is going down, hopefully,” said Kelowna resident Candy Van Hees. “We can only hope. Kelowna is a wonderful place, so let’s just keep positive.”

The Crime Severity Index measures both the volume and seriousness of police-reported crime.

Even with the improvement in the rankings, concerns about public safety remain widespread.

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“It’s not down. I think it’s up,” said Alfreda Joseph. “There’s a lot of crime that goes on around here.”

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Another resident suggested the statistics may not reflect the full picture.

“I personally think people just aren’t reporting it anymore,” said Sharon Kenney. “Where I live, which is off Springfield, there’s a lot of crime.”

That sentiment is echoed by some local business owners.

David Lea, owner of Toshido Mixed Martial Arts in Rutland, agrees.

“I think it is the kind of rhetoric that people are getting pretty tired of hearing,” Lea said. “We keep being told that crime is down, but we’re just not seeing it in the streets.”

Lea said his business regularly deals with social disorder and crime, including deliberately-set fires, drug use and threats against staff.

He said he no longer reports every incident to police.

“If I reported every crime that happens around my business, I would be on the phone with the RCMP every single day,” Lea said. “This is not an exaggeration.”

He believes many business owners have reached the same conclusion.

“I talk to a lot of my fellow business people and people just feel, ‘What is the point?’ Why get on the phone? Why get online when nothing’s going to be done about it?” he said.

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In an email to Global News, Kelowna RCMP acknowledged the numbers don’t reflect the whole story when it comes to criminal activity.

“Although Kelowna has seen an improvement compared to last year, the Kelowna RCMP recognizes that the Crime Severity Index is only one measure and does not tell the whole story,” said Cpl. Steven Lang.

“Perceptions of community safety remain important and were identified as a key concern in the City of Kelowna Citizen Survey.”

Lang added that public safety remains a top priority.

“When reviewing the data, it is important to acknowledge that the CSI captures only Criminal Code offences and does not account for calls for service related to public disorder,” Lang said.

“Police continue to work closely with community partners to address the issues that matter most to Kelowna residents.”