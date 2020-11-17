Menu

Comments

Health

Public Health identifies potential COVID-19 exposures at Fit 4 Less in Moncton

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 17, 2020 7:35 pm
FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 3, 2013 file photo, gym members use a treadmill to warm up for a morning exercise class in Addison, Texas.
FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 3, 2013 file photo, gym members use a treadmill to warm up for a morning exercise class in Addison, Texas. AP file photo

Public Health announced Tuesday that it has identified potential COVID-19 exposure at Fit 4 Less at 165 Main St. in Moncton.

Health officials provided the following list of dates and times of when the exposures may have occurred:

  • Nov. 6:   8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Nov. 7:   5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
  • Nov. 9:   8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Nov. 10: 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Nov. 12: 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.; 10:30 p.m. – 11:45 p.m.
  • Nov. 9 – 12: 8:30 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.

“People who have visited this store during the above-mentioned times and dates should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days,” said Public Health in a statement.

READ MORE: New Brunswick reports 4 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

Trending Stories

Should any COVID-19 symptoms develop, people are being directed to self-isolate and to call 811 to get tested or take the self-assessment online.

New Brunswick reported four new cases of COVID-19 in the province Tuesday.

Three of the cases are located in the Moncton region. Two of the individuals are between the ages of 20 and 29 while the other is between the ages of 30 and 39.

There are now 32 active cases of the coronavirus in New Brunswick.

