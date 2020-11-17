Public Health identifies potential COVID-19 exposures at Fit 4 Less in Moncton

Send this page to someone via email

Public Health announced Tuesday that it has identified potential COVID-19 exposure at Fit 4 Less at 165 Main St. in Moncton.

Health officials provided the following list of dates and times of when the exposures may have occurred:

Nov. 6: 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Nov. 7: 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 9: 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Nov. 10: 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Nov. 12: 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.; 10:30 p.m. – 11:45 p.m.

Nov. 9 – 12: 8:30 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.

“People who have visited this store during the above-mentioned times and dates should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days,” said Public Health in a statement.

Should any COVID-19 symptoms develop, people are being directed to self-isolate and to call 811 to get tested or take the self-assessment online.

New Brunswick reported four new cases of COVID-19 in the province Tuesday.

Three of the cases are located in the Moncton region. Two of the individuals are between the ages of 20 and 29 while the other is between the ages of 30 and 39.

There are now 32 active cases of the coronavirus in New Brunswick.

