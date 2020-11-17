New Brunswick reports 4 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 in the province Tuesday.

Three of the cases are located in the Moncton region. Two of the individuals are between the ages of 20 and 29 while the other is between the ages of 30 and 39.

A single new case is being reported in the Fredericton region. They are an individual between the ages of 20 to 29.

All four cases are self-isolating and are under investigation, health officials say.

There are now 32 active cases of the coronavirus in New Brunswick.

Since Nov. 11, the province has recorded 24 new cases of the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health, said on Tuesday that although New Brunswick is seeing an increasing number of cases it is not having to implement a lockdown or report record-breaking numbers of daily cases.

5:06 The Travel Lady: Will proof of a COVID-19 vaccination become necessary for travel? The Travel Lady: Will proof of a COVID-19 vaccination become necessary for travel?

Since Nov. 11, the province has recorded 24 new cases of the virus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“If we are diligent about following Public Health measures, getting tested, wearing our masks, spending more time outdoors, limiting our attendance and hosting of gatherings, keeping our close contact numbers as low as possible, we can substantially reduce our risk of experiencing what is happening outside of the Atlantic bubble,” Russell said.

There have now been 379 cases of the novel coronavirus in New Brunswick, 341 of which are considered to be recovered.

There have been six deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

The province has conducted 111,420 tests since the pandemic began.

New gargle test introduced

New Brunswick also said on Monday that a new gargle test method for children is now available at all COVID-19 assessment centres.

“The addition of the new sample collection method will make testing easier for parents and children,” said Russell in a press release on Monday.

“Although the nose swab is the recommended standard test for all New Brunswickers, the swish and gargle is available for children who are unable to receive the nasopharyngeal swab.”

The province said children aged four to 11 can get the test.

—With files from Global News’ Karla Renic

Advertisement