Comments

Health

New Brunswick reports 9 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 40 active cases

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted November 18, 2020 2:47 pm
Click to play video 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: November 18' Global News Morning New Brunswick: November 18
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global New Brunswick.

New Brunswick reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Wednesday.

Five cases located in the Moncton region involve three people aged 20 to 29, one individual aged 30 to 39 and one individual aged 40 to 49.

Two cases in the Saint John region involve one person in their 20s and one in their 30s.

The other two cases consist of one individual in their 30s in the Fredericton region and another person in their 50s in the Bathurst region.

All nine people are self-isolating and are under investigation, health officials say.

There are now 40 active cases of the coronavirus in New Brunswick.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health, said on Tuesday that although New Brunswick is seeing an increasing number of cases, it is not having to implement a lockdown or report record-breaking numbers of daily cases.

“If we are diligent about following Public Health measures, getting tested, wearing our masks, spending more time outdoors, limiting our attendance and hosting of gatherings, keeping our close contact numbers as low as possible, we can substantially reduce our risk of experiencing what is happening outside of the Atlantic bubble,” Russell said.

Click to play video 'New Brunswick reverses policy, will allow Canadians from outside Canada to visit close family' New Brunswick reverses policy, will allow Canadians from outside Canada to visit close family
New Brunswick reverses policy, will allow Canadians from outside Canada to visit close family

Potential exposure advisory

Public Health says it has identified a positive COVID-19 case in a traveller who may have been infectious on Nov. 15 while on flights:

  • Air Canada Flight 8954 from Winnipeg to Toronto, arriving at 8:16 p.m.
  • Air Canada Flight 8918 from Toronto to Moncton, arriving at 11:43 p.m.

The province says individuals who travelled on these flights should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the flight.

Should any COVID-19 symptoms develop, New Brunswickers are directed to self-isolate and take the self-assessment online or to call 811 to get tested.

There have now been 388 cases of the virus in New Brunswick, 342 of which are considered to be recovered.

There have been six deaths in the province.

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus updateCoronavirus CasesMonctonPublic healthCOVID-19 updatecovid-19 casesatlantic bubbleCOVID-19 New BrunswickNBcoronavirus New Brunswick
