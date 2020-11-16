Menu

Canada

New Brunswick reports 8 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted November 16, 2020 2:03 pm
New Brunswick health officials reported eight new cases of the coronavirus on Monday.

Six of the new cases in the Moncton region include:

  • one individual 19 and under;
  • three people 20 to 29
  • one individual 30 to 39
  • one individual 40 to 49

The other two cases were reported in the Fredericton region and involve two people in their 20s.

The province said 28 cases remain active.

There have been 375 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic, with 341 people having recovered and six deaths reported.

New gargle test introduced

New Brunswick also said on Monday that a new gargle test method for children is now available at all COVID-19 assessment centres.

“The addition of the new sample collection method will make testing easier for parents and children,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a release.

“Although the nose swab is the recommended standard test for all New Brunswickers, the swish and gargle is available for children who are unable to receive the nasopharyngeal swab.”

The province said children aged four to 11 can get the test.

CoronavirusCOVID-19New BrunswickFrederictonPublic healthatlantic bubbleMoncotn outbreak
