2 Dalhousie University students confirmed positive for COVID-19

Dalhousie University announced Sunday that this weekend, Nova Scotia Public Health has informed them of two confirmed COVID-19 cases among their off-campus student community in Halifax.

According to the university, the two students are self-isolating.

READ MORE: Public Health warns of potential COVID-19 exposure at 17 locations in HRM

“The students are studying virtually and are not associated with our residence community,” said the university in a statement.

In the meantime, the university stated that Nova Scotia Public Health has not identified any campus locations for an exposure notification at this time.

As of Saturday, the number of active cases has increased to 33.

There have been 65 deaths in the province attributed to the virus.