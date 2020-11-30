Menu

Health

Health officials report potential COVID-19 exposure at 2 Halifax locations

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 30, 2020 2:46 pm
covid 19 rules
Getty Images

Nova Scotia Public Health warned of potential exposure to COVID-19 at two locations in Halifax on Monday.

Read more: All the potential COVID-19 exposure sites in Nova Scotia over the past 14 days

Health officials are directing anyone who worked or visited the locations on the specific date and time to immediately visit the province’s COVID-19 self-assessment page  or call 811 to book a COVID-19 test.

This should be done regardless of whether an individual has coronavirus symptoms.

Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates

  • Highwayman (1673 Barrington St., Halifax) on Nov. 19 between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. It is anticipated anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 3.
  • Bluenose II Restaurant (1824 Hollis St., Halifax) on Nov. 23, Nov. 24, and Nov. 25 between 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. It is anticipated anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 9.
According to the province, all potential exposure notifications are now listed here: http://www.nshealth.ca/covid-exposures.

