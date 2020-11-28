All the potential COVID-19 exposure sites in Nova Scotia over the past 14 days

Send this page to someone via email

Global News has compiled all of the potential COVID-19 exposure sites Nova Scotia Health has issued a warning for over the past 14 days.

The list will be updated as health officials provide more locations and exposure dates no longer become relevant, for example, if there is no longer a chance of someone developing symptoms due to 14 days having passed.

Nova Scotia recommends visiting the province’s website to do a self-assessment if, in the past 48 hours, individuals have had or are currently experiencing:

Fever

Cough

Or two or more of the following symptoms:

Sore throat

Runny nose/nasal congestion

Headache

Shortness of breath.

Nov. 25, 2020

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at the location on this date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 9.

Public health officials are asking anyone who visited the following location on the specified date and time to immediately self isolate and contact 811 or go to the province’s COVID-19 self-assessment page in order to arrange for COVID-19 testing, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Fit4Less at 1535 Dresden Row on Nov. 25 between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 24, 2020

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at the location on this date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 8.

There have been no exposure warning issued for this date.

Nov. 23, 2020

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at the locations on this date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 7.

Public health officials are asking anyone who visited the following locations on the specified date and time to immediately self isolate and contact 811 or go to the province’s COVID-19 self-assessment page in order to arrange for COVID-19 testing, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Fit4Less at 1535 Dresden Row on Nov. 23 between 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Agricola Street Brasserie at 2540 Agricola St., on Nov. 23 between 8:15 a.m. and 9:15 a.m.

Nov. 22, 2020

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at the locations on this date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 6.

Public health officials are asking anyone who visited the following locations on the specified date and time to immediately self isolate and contact 811 or go to the province’s COVID-19 self-assessment page in order to arrange for COVID-19 testing, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Agricola Street Brasserie at 2540 Agricola St., on Nov. 22 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m

Lion’s Head Tavern at 3085 Robie St., on Nov. 22 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

A&W Restaurant at 1748 Bedford Hwy., on Nov. 22, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Orange Theory Fitness at 6140 Young St., Unit 40 on Nov. 22 between 8:15 a.m. and 9:15 a.m.

The Stubborn Goat Gastropub at 1579 Grafton St., on Nov. 22 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Dauphinee Centre, Saint Mary’s University at 934 Tower Rd., on Nov. 22 during any time

Boston Pizza Dartmouth Crossing at 111 Shubie Dr., on Nov. 22 between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 21, 2020

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at the locations on this date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 5.

Public health officials are asking anyone who visited the following locations on the specified date and time to immediately self isolate and contact 811 or go to the province’s COVID-19 self-assessment page in order to arrange for COVID-19 testing, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Agricola Street Brasserie at 2540 Agricola St., on Nov. 21 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Antojos at 1667 Argyle St., on Nov. 21 between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Bicycle Thief on Lower Water Street on Nov. 21 between 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Orange Theory Fitness at 6140 Young St., Unit 40 on Nov. 21 between 7 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.

Dauphinee Centre, Saint Mary’s University at 934 Tower Rd., on Nov. 21 during any time

Mercantile Social at 1579 Hollis St., on Nov. 21 between 8:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Nov. 20, 2020

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at the locations on this date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4.

Public health officials are asking anyone who visited the following locations on the specified date and time to immediately self isolate and contact 811 or go to the province’s COVID-19 self-assessment page in order to arrange for COVID-19 testing, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Two Doors Down on Barrington Street on Nov. 20, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Wendy’s Restaurant at 720 Sackville Dr., on Nov. 20 between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Orange Theory Fitness at 6140 Young St., on Nov. 20 between 8:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

Dauphinee Centre, Saint Mary’s University at 934 Tower Rd., on Nov. 20 during any time

Chop Steakhouse & Bar – Sutton Place Hotel at 1680 Grafton St., on Nov. 20 between 8:30 p.m. and 12 a.m.

Mary’s Place Café II at 5982 Spring Garden Rd., on Nov. 20 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The Split Crow Pub at 1855 Granville St., on Nov. 20 between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The Midtown Tavern and Lounge at 1744 Grafton St., on Nov. 20 between 8:45 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.

The Roxbury Urban Dive Bar at 1743 Grafton St., on Nov. 20 between 9:30 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Uncommon Grounds at 1030 South Park St., on Nov. 20 between 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

RIO Pilates & Yoga Studio at 2470 Maynard St., on Nov. 20 between 6:45 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Stillwell at 1672 Barrington St., on Nov. 20 between 6 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.

Highwayman at 1673 Barrington St., on Nov. 21 between 7:30 p.m. and 12 a.m.

Gahan House at 5239 Sackville St., on Nov. 21 between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Princess Nails at 1475 Bedford Hwy., on Nov. 21 between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Boston Pizza Dartmouth Crossing at 111 Shubie Dr., on Nov. 20 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

aFrite Restaurant at 1360 Lower Water St., on Nov. 20 between 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Halifax Shopping Centre Food Court at 7001 Mumford Rd., on Nov. 20 between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Cineplex Scotiabank Theatre at 190 Chain Lake Dr., on Nov. 20 for the showing of “Honest Thief” at 10 p.m.

Cora Breakfast and Lunch at 1535 Dresden Rd., on Nov. 20 between 7 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Boston Pizza at 1858 Granville St., on Nov. 20 between 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Stillwell Freehouse at 2534 Agricola St., on Nov. 20 between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Durty Nelly’s at 1645 Argyle St., on Nov. 20 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Gahan House at 5239 Sackville St., on Nov. 20 between 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 pm.

Halifax Alehouse at 1717 Brunswick St., on Nov. 20 between 9:30 and close.

Sourwood Cider at 5576 Cornwallis St., on Nov. 20 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

The Local Bar and Restaurant at 2037 Gottingen St., on Nov. 20 between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Public health officials are asking anyone who visited the following locations at the listed date and times to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. You can complete this online self-assessment if you develop symptoms.

Scotia Square Mall Food Court at 5201 Duke St., on Nov. 20 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Atlantic Superstore at 1075 Barrington St., on Nov. 20 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Sobeys at 287 Lacewood Drive on Nov. 20 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Sobeys at Windsor Street on Nov. 20 between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

HaliMac Axe Throwing at 1920 Brunswick St., on Nov. 20 between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Nov. 19, 2020

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at the locations on this date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 3.

Public health officials are asking anyone who visited the following locations on the specified date and time to immediately self isolate and contact 811 or go to the province’s COVID-19 self-assessment page in order to arrange for COVID-19 testing, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Orange Theory Fitness at 6140 Young St., Unit 40 on Nov. 19 between 8:15 a.m. and 9:15 a.m.

Dauphinee Centre, Saint Mary’s University at 934 Tower Rd., on Nov. 19 during any time

RIO Pilates & Yoga Studio at 2470 Maynard St., on Nov. 19 between 6:45 a.m. and 9 a.m.

ROGUE Fitness at 6331 Lady Hammonds Rd., on Nov. 19 between 6:45 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The Auction House at 1726 Argyle St., on Nov. 19 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Bearly’s House of Blues & Ribs at 1268 Barrington St., on Nov. 19 between 9 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.

Cora Breakfast and Lunch at 277 Lacewood Dr., on Nov. 19 between 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Truly Tasty Restaurant at 6210 Quinpool Rd., on Nov. 19 between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Head Shoppe at 7001 Mumford Rd., (Halifax Shopping Centre) on Nov. 19, between 1:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Shanti HotYoga at 5508 Spring Garden Rd., on Nov. 19 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Barrington Steakhouse at 1662 Barrington St., on Nov. 19 between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Durty Nelly’s at 1645 Argyle St., on Nov. 19 between 9:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.

Halifax Alehouse at 1717 Brunswick St., on Nov. 19 between 10:30 p.m. to close.

Kai Brady’s also known as The Fickle Frog at 5679 Spring Garden Rd., on Nov. 19 between 10:30 p.m. to close

Mary’s African Cuisine at 1701 Barrington St., on Nov. 19 between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Obladee Wine Bar at 1600 Barrington St., on Nov. 19 between 9:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Jack Astors at 107 Shubie Dr., on Nov. 19 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Starbucks at 5991 Spring Garden Rd., on Nov. 19 between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Freeman’s Little New York at 6092 Quinpool Rd., on Nov. 19 between 2:30 p.m. and 4:40 p.m.

Hermitage at 1460 Lower Water St., on Nov. 19 between 4 p.m. and close.

Sea Smoke Restaurant and Bar at 1477 Lower Water St., on Nov. 19 between 3:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Little Oak Bar at 1475 Lower Water St., on Nov. 19 between 5 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Public health officials are asking anyone who visited the following location at the listed date and times to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. You can complete this online self-assessment if you develop symptoms.

Vitality MediSpa at 5424 Doyle St., on Nov. 19 between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Nov. 18, 2020

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at the locations on this date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 2.

Public health officials are asking anyone who visited the following locations on the specified date and time to immediately self isolate and contact 811 or go to the province’s COVID-19 self-assessment page in order to arrange for COVID-19 testing, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Agricola Street Brasserie on Nov. 18 between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Orange Theory Fitness at 6140 Young St., Unit 40 on Nov. 18 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Dauphinee Centre, Saint Mary’s University at 934 Tower Rd., on Nov. 18 during any time

Superstore at 1650 Bedford Hwy., on Nov. 18 between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Hermitage at 1460 Lower Water St., on Nov. 18 between 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Moxie’s Grill & Bar at 9 Countryview Dr., on Nov. 18 between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Fung Wah Restaurant at 3665 Dutch Village Rd., on Nov. 18 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Mezza Lebanese Kitchen at 16 Garland Ave., on Nov. 18 between 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Gahan House at 5239 Sackville St., on Nov. 18 between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Split Crow Pub at 1855 Granville St., on Nov. 18 between 4 p.m. and 12 a.m.

Shanti HotYoga at 5508 Spring Garden Rd., on Nov. 18 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Public health officials are asking anyone who visited the following locations at the listed date and times to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. You can complete this online self-assessment if you develop symptoms.

Sobeys Spryfield at 279 Herring Cove Rd., on Nov. 18 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Orange Theory Fitness at 6140 Young St., Unit 40, on Nov. 18 between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

Dollarama on 5201 Duke St., (Scotia Square) on Nov. 18 between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Vitality MediSpa at 5424 Doyle St., on Nov. 18 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Atlantic Superstore at 1075 Barrington St., on Nov. 18 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Dollarama at 5201 Duke St., (Scotia Square) on Nov. 18 between 4:45 p.m. and 6:16 p.m.

Nov. 17, 2020

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at the locations on this date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 1.

Public health officials are asking anyone who visited the following locations on the specified date and time to immediately self isolate and contact 811 or go to the province’s COVID-19 self-assessment page in order to arrange for COVID-19 testing, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Agricola Street Brasserie on Nov. 17 between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Orange Theory Fitness at 6140 Young St., Unit 40 on Nov 17 between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

Orange Theory Fitness at 6140 Young St., Unit 40 on Nov. 17 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Oxford Taproom at 6418 Quinpool Rd., on Nov. 17 between 12 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

GoodLife Fitness at 41 Peakview Way on Nov. 17 between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Durty Nelly’s at 1645 Argyle St., on Nov. 17 between 5 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Freeman’s Little New York at 1726 Grafton St., between 7:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Thai Express at 50 Foulis Row on Nov. 17 between 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Station Six at 247 Herring Cove Rd., on Nov. 17 between 6:30 p.m. and close.

Athen’s Restaurant at 6273 Quinpool Rd., on Nov. 17 between 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Head Shoppe at 7001 Mumford Rd., (Halifax Shopping Centre) on Nov. 17, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Nova Scotia Health – QEII Halifax Infirmary X-Ray Department Waiting Area at 1799 Robie St., on Nov. 17 between 8:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.

Darrell’s Restaurant at 5576 Fenwick St., on Nov. 17 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Kai Brady’s also known as The Fickle Frog at 5679 Spring Garden Rd., on Nov. 17 between 11:30 p.m. and close.

Public health officials are asking anyone who visited the following locations at the listed date and times to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. You can complete this online self-assessment if you develop symptoms.

Goodlife Fitness at 70 Lacewood Dr., on Nov. 17 between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Goodlife Fitness at 3650 Hammonds Plains Rd., on Nov. 17 between 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sobeys at 1120 Queen St., on Nov. 17 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Atlantic Superstore at 1075 Barrington St., on Nov. 17 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Starbucks at 6112 Quinpool Rd., on Nov. 17 between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.

Sport Chek at 7001 Mumford Rd., (Halifax Shopping Centre) on Nov. 17 between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Bath and Bodyworks at 7001 Mumford Rd., (Halifax Shopping Centre) on Nov. 17 between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Fitness FX at 6440 Quinpool Rd., on Nov. 17 between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Nov. 16, 2020

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at the locations on this date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 30

Public health officials are asking anyone who visited the following locations on the specified date and time to immediately self isolate and contact 811 or go to the province’s COVID-19 self-assessment page in order to arrange for COVID-19 testing, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Agricola Street Brasserie on Nov. 16. between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m

East Side Mario’s at 186 Chain Lake Dr., on Nov. 16 between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Ironstone Strength and Conditioning at 2631 King St., on Nov. 16 between 5:45 a.m. to 7:45 a.m.

GoodLife Fitness at 41 Peakview Way on Nov. 16 between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar at 1712 Market St., on Nov 16 between 9 p.m. and close.

Stillwell at 1672 Barrington St., on Nov. 16 between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Cineplex Scotiabank Theatre at 190 Chain Lake Dr., on Nov. 16 for the showing of “Freaky” at 6:45 p.m.

Durty Nelly’s at 1645 Argyle St., on Nov. 16 between 4:30 p.m. and close

Public health officials are asking anyone who visited the following locations at the listed date and times to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. You can complete this online self-assessment if you develop symptoms.

Halifax Central Library at 5440 Spring Garden Rd., on Nov. 16 between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Orange Theory Fitness at 6140 Young St., Unit 40, on Nov. 16 between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Sobeys at 1120 Queen St., on Nov. 16 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Superstore at 650 Portland St., on Nov. 16 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Goodlife Fitness at 41 Peakview Way on Nov. 16 between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Lawton’s Drug Store at 5201 Duke St., (Scotia Square) on Nov. 16 between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Nov. 15, 2020

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at the locations on this date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 29.

Public health officials are asking anyone who visited the following locations on the specified date and time to immediately self isolate and contact 811 or go to the province’s COVID-19 self-assessment page in order to arrange for COVID-19 testing, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Sports Check at 215 Chain Lake Dr., on Nov. 15 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Moxie’s Grill and Bar at 182 Chain Lake Dr., on Nov. 15 between 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Winners at 206 Chain Lake Dr., on Nov. 15 between 3:45 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Telus at 120 Susie Lake Cres., on Nov. 15 between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Chatters Hair Salon at 194 Chain Lake Dr., on Nov. 15 between 2:45 p.m. and 4 p.m.

GoodLife Fitness at 41 Peakview Way on Nov. 15 between 7 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

Darrell’s Restaurant at 5576 Fenwick St., on Nov. 15 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The Stubborn Goat Gastropub at 1579 Grafton St., on Nov. 15 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The Old Triangle Irish Alehouse at 5136 Prince St., on Nov. 15 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Durty Nelly’s at 1645 Argyle St., on Nov. 15 between 4:30 p.m. and close

Public health officials are asking anyone who visited the following locations at the listed date and times to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. You can complete this online self-assessment if you develop symptoms.

Bell Aliant at 209 Chain Lake Dr., on Nov. 15 between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Goodlife Fitness at 70 Lacewood Dr., on Nov. 16 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Nov. 14, 2020

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at the locations on this date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 28.

Public health officials are asking anyone who visited the following locations on the specified date and time to immediately self isolate and contact 811 or go to the province’s COVID-19 self-assessment page in order to arrange for COVID-19 testing, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.

East Side Mario’s at 186 Chain Lake Dr., on Nov. 14 between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The Pint Public House at 1575 Argyle St., on Nov. 14 between 10 p.m. and close.

The Board Room Game Cafe at 1256 Barrington St., on Nov. 14 between 9:30 p.m. and close

Bearly’s House of Blues & Ribs at 1269 Barrington St., on Nov. 14 between 10:30 p.m. and close