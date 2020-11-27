Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 87 new COVID-19 cases, new high in active cases

Send this page to someone via email

Editor’s Note: Halton Region did not report new daily COVID-19 cases at the time this article was posted. The daily update from the region has been omitted.

For the second day in a row, Hamilton reached a new high in daily COVID-19 cases.

The city reported 87 new positive tests on Friday, the largest total announced in a single day during the pandemic.

Hamilton also set a new high for active cases, 419. The previous record was set on Nov.13 when the city recorded 402 cases.

Public health also reported another death at a long-term care (LTC) home, a woman in her 70s from Baywoods Place passed away on Thursday.

The city has had 82 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

There was also one new outbreak reported at the CONNECT Communities rehabilitation center in Stoney Creek.

The city says an outbreak that started Nov. 6 in the north tower of St. Joseph’s Villa was declared over on Thursday.

Hamilton has 21 active outbreaks as of Nov. 27 at:

Seven long-term care homes — Alexander Place, Baywoods Place, Chartwell Willowgrove, Hamilton Continuing Care, Idlewyld Manor, St. Joseph’s Villa (south tower) and St. Peter’s Residence at Chedoke

Four retirement homes — Cardinal, First Place Hamilton, Grace Villa, and The Village at Wentworth Heights

Five workplaces — Advanced Motor Solutions, Rainbow Cleaning, Golden Auto Service, Red Hill Orthodontics, and Universal Precision Technology

One school – Rehoboth Christian School –Copetown.

There are also outbreaks at four other locations including Hamilton Police Services-Records Department, Rygiel Supports for Community Living, CONNECT Communities and St. Joseph’s Healthcare-CTU Charlton.

The outbreak at Chartwell Willowgrove now involves 86 total cases, including 56 residents, 28 staff members and two other people connected to the home.

Hamilton Continuing Care’s outbreak, now being managed by St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton, is at 46 cases tied to 28 residents, 17 staff and one other person.

Baywoods Place and the north tower of St. Joseph’s Villa have reported more than 30 cases each since their outbreaks began.

The city has 419 active cases as of Nov. 27 and 2,955 since the pandemic began. Twenty-four people with COVID-19 are now in hospital requiring specialized care.

Health officials say there have been 464 positive coronavirus cases in Hamilton in the last 10 days.

Hamilton is in the “red-control” level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Friday.

Niagara Region reports 26 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara public health reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The region now has 216 active cases as of Nov. 27 and 18 active outbreaks connected with the coronavirus.

Eight of the outbreaks are at institutions including two retirement homes (The Meadows of Dorchester in Niagara Falls, and Garden City Manor in St. Catharines) and six long-term care homes (Millennium Trail Manor and Bella Senior Care Residence in Niagara Falls, Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie, Extendicare in St. Catharines as well as Woodlands of Sunset and Rapelje Lodge in Welland).

Niagara Health says the outbreak at Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls involves 32 positive cases among 16 residents and 16 staff members. Three resident deaths have been connected with the outbreak, which began on Sept. 29.

Niagara Region is in the “orange-restrict” level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Friday.

The region has 83 virus-related deaths and 2,085 total positive cases since the pandemic began.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports six new COVID-19 cases, downgraded to ‘orange’ level

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported six new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The region has had 643 lab-confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began.

An outbreak at Grandview Lodge long-term care home in Dunnville was declared over on Thursday. The initial transmission involved eight people, with four staff and four residents testing positive for the virus.

The region has just one institutional outbreak as of Friday at Dover Cliffs LTC in Port Dover with a staff member testing positive for the coronavirus. No residents have tested positive.

There are 43 active cases as of Nov. 27.

Both counties have had 32 combined COVID-19-connected deaths since the pandemic began.

Haldimand-Norfolk is in the “yellow-protect” level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Friday.

However, Queens Park will be downgrading the region into the “orange-restrict” level effective on Monday.

Brant County reports nine new COVID-19 cases, new outbreak at restaurant

Brant County’s health unit (BCHU) reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The region now has 484 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 73 active cases as of Nov. 27 with five people receiving hospital care.

Public health reported a new outbreak on Friday at The Olde School Restaurant in Brantford on Powerline Road.

The outbreak was declared on Thursday after two cases of COVID-19 were found in staff members that did not have clear, identifiable transmission sources outside of the eatery.

The employees last worked between Nov. 13 and Nov. 20, when the establishment voluntarily closed.

The BCHU is in the process of reaching out to those who may have come in contact with the employees and are asking anyone who may have been there during the days listed to reach out through the county’s website.

Brant County also has 33 cases tied to four institutional outbreaks at a retirement home (Brucefield Manor in Mount Pleasant), an LTC (Brierwood Gardens in Brantford) the surgical inpatient unit at Brantford General and Community Living Brant in Brantford.

The outbreak at Brucefield Manor involves 25 people, with five staff members and 20 residents testing positive for COVID-19.

An outbreak at KFC in Lynden Park Mall is still ongoing despite no further cases having been added since the outbreak was declared on Nov. 12.

Brant County is in the “orange-restrict” level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Wednesday.

The region has had five deaths tied to COVID-19.