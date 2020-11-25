Menu

Health

Auditor general to release report on Ontario governement’s handling of COVID-19 pandemic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 25, 2020 6:12 am
Ontario’s auditor general is set to release a report today on how the province has handled the COVID-19 pandemic so far, including how it has made decisions during the global health crisis.

The special report issued by Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk will look at emergency management in the context of the pandemic, as well as outbreak planning and decision-making.

It will also include an audit of government processes related to COVID-19 testing, case management and contact tracing.

Read more: Ontario auditor says province may not meet its greenhouse gas emission targets

The report is set to be made public this morning.

The report comes a week after Lysyk released a series of environmental value-for-money audits.

In those documents, she found the province may not meet its greenhouse gas emission targets because reducing fossil fuel use has not been a “cross-government priority.”

© 2020 The Canadian Press
