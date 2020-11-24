Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Adam Skelly
November 24 2020 11:13pm
03:33

Coronavirus: Etobicoke restaurant shutdown amid lockdown protest

An Etobicoke restaurant was forced to close on Tuesday after opening amid a lockdown. Erica Vella has details on police response and potential fines.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

More Videos

Video Home