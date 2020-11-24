Etobicoke restaurant opens indoor dining despite COVID-19 lockdown restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police and bylaw officers are investigating a south Etobicoke restaurant that opened its doors to the public for indoor dining as Toronto is under lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The owner of Adamson Barbecue opened shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday and dozens of people showed up to eat inside including a lineup of people waiting to get in.

On Monday, Ontario put Toronto and Peel Region into lockdown which forced restaurants to close indoor and outdoor dining and switch to take-out and delivery only.

The owner, Adam Skelly, took to social media on Monday to tell people “enough is enough — we’re opening.”

“Why are we getting singled out and the big multi-national corporations are all essential, well they’re packed. Come on guys, enough is enough, we’re opening,” he said in a 3-minute video posted on Instagram.

Insp. Tim Crone with 22 Division told reporters Toronto police officers, city bylaw officers and public health officers went inside the restaurant to investigate rule violations under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Crone said Toronto police officers were there to ensure public safety and support public health in their investigation of the offence.

“Right now, it’s not allowed to stay open,” he said. Tweet This

Crone said the investigators have left the restaurant after speaking to the owner in order to submit their findings to superiors at Toronto Public Health and that enforcement action will likely be taken sometime this week.

“By the sheer number of people that are here right now, we don’t have the ability to go in and physically remove everyone at this point. And it would be unsafe to do so,” he said.

“We understand the level of frustration, however, the overriding consideration always has to be public safety. We are still in the middle of a pandemic, the numbers are still rising and the emphasis should be on flattening the curve,” Crone said.

Adamson Barbecue, located on Queen Elizabeth Boulevard, near Royal York Road and The Queensway, still remained open despite officers deeming it unsafe.

Adamson BBQ owner Adam Skelly seems to be enjoying this. He was head nodding to Rage Against the Machine and grinning ear to ear as bylaw officers walked in (he’s in blue and black plaid). Then told media to get off his property. #covid19ontario pic.twitter.com/D2Dgw9NgRU — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) November 24, 2020

The owner was previously under fire for controversial comments he made back in April about how serious COVID-19 is and offensive language used.

Brad Ross, a spokesperson with the City of Toronto, said “city bylaw enforcement and police are continuing to investigate Adamson Barbecue. The City will have more to say on this matter soon.”

1:18 Coronavirus: Premier Ford ‘wishes’ Toronto BBQ joint follow the rules of indoor gatherings after defying public health orders Coronavirus: Premier Ford ‘wishes’ Toronto BBQ joint follow the rules of indoor gatherings after defying public health orders

Premier Doug Ford commented on the situation Tuesday afternoon at his daily press conference.

“I just wish that they had followed the rules. I cant get angry at any business person, they’re hurting right now and they’re struggling and they’re doing everything they can to stay afloat but if we let everyone open, we’re going to be in worse shape,” Ford said.

— With files from Global News’ Kamil Karamali.

The crowd supporting Adamson BBQ for disobeying lockdown orders has grown significantly. Many ordering takeout and congregating in close quarters without masks. #covid19ontario pic.twitter.com/jHuzgfO2ux — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) November 24, 2020

Insp Crone said the public health and bylaw officers spoke to the owner and have to take their investigation to their superiors. But he’s “fairly confident” charges will be laid later this week. #COVID19Ontario pic.twitter.com/Bs2espr8Jy — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) November 24, 2020

City bylaw enforcement and police are continuing to investigate Adamson Barbecue. The City will have more to say on this matter soon. — Brad Ross (@bradrossTO) November 24, 2020