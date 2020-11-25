Burlington’s mayor asks residents of locked down areas to stay in their regions

Send this page to someone via email

Burlington’s mayor is appealing to residents of locked down areas, not to travel into her city this Black Friday.

Marianne Meed Ward urges them to help control the spread of COVID-19 by staying in their own communities.

Meed Ward says ever since Toronto and Peel went into lockdown, “my inbox and social feeds have really filled up with concerned residents.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

She says some of those who work in retail are being told by management “to prepare for an influx of people from locked down areas” as the holiday shopping season begins.

Meed Ward reminds consumers there are plenty of online deals, and many ways to support your local businesses, without shopping in person.

Story continues below advertisement

She adds that “local businesses in your own local community, they need you now more than ever.”

Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, Hamilton’s medical officer of health, has also described the movement of people between jurisdictions as “concerning.”

Municipalities can’t actually prevent travel between regions, but they are aggressively enforcing mask wearing and physical distancing bylaws.