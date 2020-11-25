Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Consumer

Burlington’s mayor asks residents of locked down areas to stay in their regions

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted November 25, 2020 5:05 pm
Burlington's mayor says some of those who work in retail are being told by management "to prepare for an influx of people from locked down areas" as the holiday shopping season begins.
Burlington’s mayor is appealing to residents of locked down areas, not to travel into her city this Black Friday.

Marianne Meed Ward urges them to help control the spread of COVID-19 by staying in their own communities.

Read more: Small businesses call on Ontario to change COVID-19 lockdown rules as big box stores remain open

Meed Ward says ever since Toronto and Peel went into lockdown, “my inbox and social feeds have really filled up with concerned residents.”

She says some of those who work in retail are being told by management “to prepare for an influx of people from locked down areas” as the holiday shopping season begins.

Trending Stories

Meed Ward reminds consumers there are plenty of online deals, and many ways to support your local businesses, without shopping in person.

She adds that “local businesses in your own local community, they need you now more than ever.”

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Burlington’s Joseph Brant Hospital inpatient unit

Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, Hamilton’s medical officer of health, has also described the movement of people between jurisdictions as “concerning.”

Municipalities can’t actually prevent travel between regions, but they are aggressively enforcing mask wearing and physical distancing bylaws.

CoronavirusCOVID-19BurlingtonBurlington COVID-19Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed WardCOVID-19 Retail
