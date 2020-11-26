Owner in custody after locks changed at Etobicoke restaurant that defied COVID-19 restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

The owner of an Etobicoke restaurant who reopened indoor dining earlier this week despite coronavirus restrictions was seen being taken away from his restaurant in handcuffs Thursday.

Adam Skelly, owner of Adamson Barbecue, was seen being led away by police hours after officials changed the locks at his business.

It’s not yet clear what charges, if any, Skelly may face after being detained.

Earlier in the week, the restaurant reopened indoor dining and opened again on Wednesday, despite a closure order from the city’s medical officer of health.

Skelly was charged with several offences, along with the business itself.

Story continues below advertisement

It was alleged that indoor dining regulations were breached both Tuesday and Wednesday, the business operated without a licence, illegal gatherings were held, and a closure order from the medical officer of health was violated.

Posts on the restaurant’s Instagram account appeared to indicate they intended to open again on Thursday, with one reading “need locksmith & other hands at Etobicoke asap.”

A large crowd gathered outside of Adamson Barbecue for the third day in a row, along with a large police presence including officers from the mounted unit.

More to come.

GATHERING:

Queen Elizabeth Rd + Royal York Rd

– Arrests have been made

– More details will be provided when available

– Officers remain on scene

– We continue to ask for calm and cooperation

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 26, 2020

Advertisement