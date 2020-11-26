Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Owner in custody after locks changed at Etobicoke restaurant that defied COVID-19 restrictions

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Click to play video 'Locks changed at Etobicoke restaurant defying COVID-19 lockdown orders' Locks changed at Etobicoke restaurant defying COVID-19 lockdown orders
WATCH ABOVE: Police were present early Thursday morning at Adamson BBQ in Etobicoke where the locks were changed on the front doors of the eatery. Marianne Dimain has more.

The owner of an Etobicoke restaurant who reopened indoor dining earlier this week despite coronavirus restrictions was seen being taken away from his restaurant in handcuffs Thursday.

Adam Skelly, owner of Adamson Barbecue, was seen being led away by police hours after officials changed the locks at his business.

It’s not yet clear what charges, if any, Skelly may face after being detained.

Earlier in the week, the restaurant reopened indoor dining and opened again on Wednesday, despite a closure order from the city’s medical officer of health.

Read more: Coronavirus: Owner of Etobicoke restaurant who reopened for indoor dining during lockdown charged

Skelly was charged with several offences, along with the business itself.

It was alleged that indoor dining regulations were breached both Tuesday and Wednesday, the business operated without a licence, illegal gatherings were held, and a closure order from the medical officer of health was violated.

Posts on the restaurant’s Instagram account appeared to indicate they intended to open again on Thursday, with one reading “need locksmith & other hands at Etobicoke asap.”

A large crowd gathered outside of Adamson Barbecue for the third day in a row, along with a large police presence including officers from the mounted unit.

More to come.

Click to play video 'Etobicoke BBQ restaurant owner faces charges after defying lockdown orders for 2nd day' Etobicoke BBQ restaurant owner faces charges after defying lockdown orders for 2nd day
