Global News at 5:30 Toronto
November 25 2020 11:42pm
02:41

Etobicoke BBQ restaurant owner faces charges after defying lockdown orders for 2nd day

Adamson Barbecue is now facing nine charges after defying lockdown rules and allowing indoor dining for the second straight day. Kamil Karamali reports.

