Global News at 5:30 Toronto November 25 2020 11:42pm 02:41 Etobicoke BBQ restaurant owner faces charges after defying lockdown orders for 2nd day Adamson Barbecue is now facing nine charges after defying lockdown rules and allowing indoor dining for the second straight day. Kamil Karamali reports. Coronavirus: Owner of Etobicoke restaurant who reopened for indoor dining during lockdown charged