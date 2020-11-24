Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
November 24 2020 6:34pm
02:58

Etobicoke restaurant ordered closed after defying COVID-19 lockdown rules

Adamson Barbeque was closed hours after an investigation began into the restaurant as it reopened, defying a provincial government order. Kamil Karamali reports.

