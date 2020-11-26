Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Nov. 26

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday:

Owner in custody after locks changed at Etobicoke restaurant that defied COVID-19 restrictions

The owner of an Etobicoke restaurant who reopened indoor dining earlier this week despite coronavirus restrictions was seen being taken away from his restaurant in handcuffs Thursday.

Adam Skelly, owner of Adamson Barbecue, was seen being led away by police hours after officials changed the locks at his business.

It’s not yet clear what charges, if any, Skelly may face after being detained.

Posts on the restaurant’s Instagram account appeared to indicate they intended to open again on Thursday, with one reading “need locksmith & other hands at Etobicoke asap.”

Read more: Owner of Etobicoke restaurant who reopened for indoor dining during lockdown charged

Etobicoke BBQ restaurant owner faces charges after defying lockdown orders for 2nd day

Mississauga looks to limit big-box stores to essential sales only

Mississauga’s mayor says she is is trying to level the playing field for smaller stores which have been shuttered during Peel’s latest COVID-19 lockdown by asking for more limitations on what big-box stores are allowed to sell.

In a recorded video, Mayor Bonnie Crombie said she and her council are trying to help smaller retailers who have been ordered to end in-person shopping.

Ontario moves to cap delivery fees in COVID-19 hotspots where restaurants are takeout only

Ontario is moving to cap the fees third-party delivery apps impose on restaurants in regions where indoor dining is prohibited, a senior government source says.

The Progressive Conservative government is poised to introduce legislation Thursday that would give the province the authority to temporarily limit how much apps such as UberEats and DoorDash can charge restaurants in the grey or lockdown COVID-19 restriction zone for their services, according to the source.

Canadian companies and delivery services brace for online order spike ahead of holiday season

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,478 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

Of those:

356 were in Toronto

572 were in Peel Region

111 were in York Region

47 were in Durham Region

36 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports nearly 1,500 new coronavirus cases, 21 deaths

Ontario reported 1,478 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 109,361.

Twenty-one more deaths were also announced, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,575.

Meanwhile, 92,915 cases are considered resolved, which is 85 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Ontario long-term care

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,187 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by 14.

There are currently 108 outbreaks in long-term care homes, which is an increase of four.

Status of cases in schools, child-care centres

Government figures show there have been a total of 4,349 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 2,673 among students and 589 among staff (1,087 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 88 more cases from the previous day.

There have been a total of 733 confirmed cases within child-care centres and homes — an increase of 12 since the previous day.

—With files from Matthew Bingley and The Canadian Press