Ontario reports 1,478 new coronavirus cases, 21 deaths

Ontario reported 1,478 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 109,361.

“Locally, there are 572 new cases in Peel, 356 in Toronto and 111 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

“There are 1,365 more resolved cases and nearly 47,600 tests completed.”

Ontario has now completed a total of 6,068,428 tests, while 52,852 remain under investigation.

Twenty-one more deaths were also announced on Thursday, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,575.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of Wednesday afternoon.

There are 556 people hospitalized with the virus (up by 33), with 151 in intensive care (down by eight) and 105 on ventilators (down by one).

More to come.

