Coronavirus: Northern Store in Fond du Lac, Sask. ordered closed; water treatment plant operational

The water treatment plant in Fond du Lac, Sask., is operational again.

However, the medical health officer for the region has ordered the Northern Store to close for in-person sales for at least two weeks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Dr. Nnamdi Ndubuka from the Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority issued the order on Nov. 23.

Ndubuka said the store was serving as “a point of congregation for community members.”

“Persons known to be close contacts and should be self-isolating are visiting the store for periods of time that could allow for disease transmission.”

He said this is increasing the likelihood of exposure to or transmission of the virus.

Ndubuka said the store must remain closed for 14 days effective Nov. 25 or until he deems it safe.

Online sales and curbside pickups are permitted under the order.

As of Monday, there are 46 active coronavirus cases in Fond du Lac, with 325 close contacts identified. A total of 73 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported, with 27 recoveries.

Meanwhile, water is again flowing in the community.

Officials said Tuesday that although the water treatment plant is operating, a boil water advisory has not been lifted and remains in place.

“We will have emergency crews still coming in to address any other defaults and maintenance issues with the water treatment plant this week, including the installation of a reverse osmosis [system] for backup plans,” said a statement posted to the Fond du Lac Emergency COVID-19 page.

“During this maintenance, if we are going to have any disruption to the water distribution to the community, we will advise our community members in advance.”

A notice will be issued when the boil water advisory is lifted, said Fond du Lac Denesuline Nation officials.

The community declared a state of emergency on Nov. 9 when the water treatment plant experienced mechanical issues and the first case of COVID-19 was reported.

