Canada

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe self-isolating after potential coronavirus exposure

By David Giles Global News
The spokesperson said Moe will continue with his responsibilities while self-isolating at his Shellbrook home.
The spokesperson said Moe will continue with his responsibilities while self-isolating at his Shellbrook home.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has gone into self-isolation after a potential exposure to the novel coronavirus.

A government spokesperson said it happened on Sunday, Nov. 15, in the Prince Albert area when Moe was potentially exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

Read more: SHA issues special coronavirus alert for Prince Albert, Sask., restaurant

Moe is not experiencing any symptoms at this time, the spokesperson said, adding that Moe had a COVID-19 test on Monday “out of an abundance of caution.”

He will remain in self-isolation until Sunday, Nov. 29, 14 days following the potential exposure.

The spokesperson said Moe will continue with his responsibilities while self-isolating at his Shellbrook home.

Read more: COVID-19 cases rising on northern Saskatchewan First Nation

The spokesperson said any people who have had any contact with Moe will be self-monitoring for symptoms.

Moe’s office has a number of prevention protocols in place, including mask usage, physical distancing, hand sanitization, frequent surface sanitization and the use of virtual meeting technology.

Click to play video '28 people test positive for COVID-19 at Luther Special Care Home in Saskatoon' 28 people test positive for COVID-19 at Luther Special Care Home in Saskatoon
28 people test positive for COVID-19 at Luther Special Care Home in Saskatoon

 

