Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe self-isolating after potential coronavirus exposure

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has gone into self-isolation after a potential exposure to the novel coronavirus.

A government spokesperson said it happened on Sunday, Nov. 15, in the Prince Albert area when Moe was potentially exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

Moe is not experiencing any symptoms at this time, the spokesperson said, adding that Moe had a COVID-19 test on Monday “out of an abundance of caution.”

He will remain in self-isolation until Sunday, Nov. 29, 14 days following the potential exposure.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The spokesperson said Moe will continue with his responsibilities while self-isolating at his Shellbrook home.

Story continues below advertisement

The spokesperson said any people who have had any contact with Moe will be self-monitoring for symptoms.

Moe’s office has a number of prevention protocols in place, including mask usage, physical distancing, hand sanitization, frequent surface sanitization and the use of virtual meeting technology.

0:57 28 people test positive for COVID-19 at Luther Special Care Home in Saskatoon 28 people test positive for COVID-19 at Luther Special Care Home in Saskatoon

Advertisement