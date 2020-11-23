Menu

Canada

SHA issues special coronavirus alert for Prince Albert, Sask., restaurant

By David Giles Global News
A person or persons who was infectious was at the Original Joe’s location in Prince Albert, Sask., over a five-day period.
Getty Images

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is advising of an increased COVID-19 exposure risk at a restaurant in Prince Albert.

A person, or persons, who was infectious was at Original Joe’s, 801-15th St. E., between Nov. 12 and Nov. 16 from open to close, the SHA said.

Read more: COVID-19 cases rising on northern Saskatchewan First Nation

Anyone who was at the restaurant on the specified dates, including children, must self-isolate immediately and contact HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing if symptomatic, the health authority said.

COVID-19 symptoms typically develop two to 14 days after exposure to the coronavirus.

Read more: 28 people test positive for COVID-19 at Luther Special Care Home in Saskatoon

The SHA said it issues public service announcements if it is determined there is an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure to the public and self-isolation is required.

The health authority added that reasonable efforts are made to inform the business or location prior to issuing the public notification.

