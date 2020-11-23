SHA issues special coronavirus alert for Prince Albert, Sask., restaurant

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is advising of an increased COVID-19 exposure risk at a restaurant in Prince Albert.

A person, or persons, who was infectious was at Original Joe’s, 801-15th St. E., between Nov. 12 and Nov. 16 from open to close, the SHA said.

Anyone who was at the restaurant on the specified dates, including children, must self-isolate immediately and contact HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing if symptomatic, the health authority said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

COVID-19 symptoms typically develop two to 14 days after exposure to the coronavirus.

Story continues below advertisement

The SHA said it issues public service announcements if it is determined there is an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure to the public and self-isolation is required.

The health authority added that reasonable efforts are made to inform the business or location prior to issuing the public notification.

1:52 Saskatchewan will do everything it can to avoid another lockdown: Moe Saskatchewan will do everything it can to avoid another lockdown: Moe