Comments

Health

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Regina’s Santa Maria long-term care home

By Mickey Djuric Global News
file .
file . EPA/LYNN BO BO

The Saskatchewan Health Authority declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Santa Maria Senior Citizens Home in Regina on Friday.

According to the facility, there are two confirmed COVID-19 cases connected to the long-term care home.

Read more: 28 people test positive for COVID-19 at Luther Special Care Home in Saskatoon

“This number has been stable since Friday,” executive director Kelly Chessie said in an email, Sunday. “We are still in the early days and are working closely with public health.”

Chessie says the facility continues to follow all public health guidelines and infection control measures.

“We are working diligently and calmly to ensure the health and safety of our residents and care staff,” Chessie said.

According to the facility’s website, there are 147 residents at the long-term care home, with Level 3 and Level 4 care provided. One unit is dedicated to individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health banned visitation at all long-term care homes in the province, except for compassionate reasons.

Read more: Outbreaks and potential COVID-19 exposures in Saskatchewan for the past 2 weeks

As of Sunday afternoon, there are seven active COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care homes, three at assisted living facilities, four at a group home, and one at a care home.

The biggest known outbreak is at Luther Special Care Home in Saskatoon, where 28 people in the facility have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

