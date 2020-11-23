Saskatoon long-term care home outbreak reaches 34 COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 outbreak at a Saskatoon long-term care facility has reached more residents.

On Nov. 23, Luther Special Care Home (LSCH) announced 34 residents have tested positive and 23 staff members are in self isolation.

“Staffing at the care home has become strained, however we are working with our partners within the health system and our staff as we strive to maintain our high standards of quality care,” LutherCare Communities operation lead Ivan Olfert said in a statement.

Twenty-eight people linked to the home had tested positive as of Nov. 22.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) declared an outbreak at the LutherCare facility on Nov. 17.

LSCH has 129 beds and includes a 49-bed dementia unit.

Living in that unit is Greg Meldrum’s 85-year-old father.

“Saturday morning I received a call from the resident manager informing me that dad had tested positive. It was almost inevitable, I believe, given the situation,” Greg told Global News.

2/2 Greg says he feels helpless because he wants to be able to help his dad, but can't right now and not sure whether a phone call would do any good. He also told me his dad has been a staple for hockey in Saskatoon and is seen as a mentor by people like Mike Babcock pic.twitter.com/RB0uufvTb1 — Kyle Benning (@KBBenning) November 23, 2020

He said that he hasn’t been able to speak with his father for a few days, but his symptoms have only been mild so far.

“You want to help the person who helped you when you were little. It’s life comes around on itself, and you can’t (help),” Greg added.

Based on his dad’s age, condition and what has taken place in other care homes across the country, he is doing what he can to be ready for a call telling him his dad has died.

“You prepare yourself mentally for that phone call that it’s got a good bite on him. You just pray that doesn’t happen. I don’t want it to happen to any of those residents in that home,” Greg said.

The SHA has 29 locations listed as active outbreaks in the Saskatoon zone.

As well as LCSH, is a unit at Royal University Hospital, schools, restaurants and bars.