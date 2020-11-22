5 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Calgary hospital outbreak: AHS

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health Services reported Sunday more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Rockyview General Hospital in Calgary.

On Thursday, an outbreak was declared on the hospital’s transition unit after one patient tested positive for the virus. On Sunday, AHS said an additional five patients on the unit had tested positive.

“All precautions are being taken to reduce the risk of transmission among patients and health-care workers on the unit including enhanced cleaning and symptom screening,” AHS spokesperson Kristin Whitworth said in a statement.

As of Sunday, there were a total of four units experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak at the Rockyview Hospital. AHS said the outbreaks have resulted in 55 health-care workers being restricted from the hospital, with some of the workers forced to isolate for 14 days because they may have been in contact with a positive case.

“What we hear from Rockyview is that they are short staffed. They were short staffed prior to the outbreaks; now with outbreaks and people having to isolate it’s just causing more of a concern,” United Nurse of Alberta Labour Relations director David Harrigan said.

There have been a total of 10 patients and three healthcare workers who have tested positive for the coronavirus at the hospital.

Only those individuals in support roles or visiting patients in end-of-life situations are allowed to visit Rockyview.

The Foothills Medical Centre and the Peter Lougheed Centre are also experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks in the Calgary zone.