Health

Staff on maternity ward at Calgary hospital diagnosed with COVID-19

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted April 16, 2020 4:07 pm
Updated April 16, 2020 4:10 pm
Foothills hospital
A number of staff on a maternity ward at the Foothills Medical Centre have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to AHS. Global News

A “small number” of staff on a maternity ward at Calgary’s Foothills Medical Centre have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to Alberta Health Services.

The last case was confirmed seven days ago, AHS said on Thursday.

The health authority did not say how many cases were confirmed among the staff, or in what capacity they worked on the ward. Officials also didn’t say whether any other staff members were told to isolate and monitor for symptoms.

“There has been a robust response from Workplace Health and Safety and Infection Prevention and Control with enhanced screening/surveillance for all health care workers, patients and their support person,” Alberta Health Services said in statement.

Through contact tracing, the health authority said it confirmed no patient infections were identified.

AHS reassured pregnant patients that there is no increased risk to anyone who comes to the hospital for outpatient assessments or to deliver babies.

“Foothills Medical Centre maternity units continue to be a safe and appropriate place to deliver babies and receive care,” AHS said.

