Coronavirus: 77 Alberta health-care workers infected with new coronavirus

Alberta Health has confirmed 77 health-care workers in the province have tested positive for COVID-19.

It is not know which zones or specific health-care facilities have been impacted. This is the first time these numbers have been made publicly available.

In an email to Global News, spokesperson Tom McMillan said there are a number of investigations ongoing and the number of positive cases may change.

On Monday alone, there were five deaths linked to COVID-19 – bringing the total number of deaths in the province to eight.

An additional 29 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed March 30, bringing the total number of cases in Alberta to 690. The majority of the cases are in the Calgary zone.

As of last week, Alberta tweaked its approach to COVID-19 testing, implementing a new protocol that prioritizes at-risk populations and those at the highest risk of exposure.

“It will take us several days more of this new testing protocol to get enough data to understand our trends,” Hinshaw said Monday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the majority of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 were over the age of 45, with only two outlying cases under the age of 35.

Here is the most recent breakdown of the 47 hospitalizations by age:

Under 1 year: 0

1-4 years: 0

5-9 years: 0

10-14 years: 0

15-19 years: 1

20-24 years: 0

25-34 years: 1

35-44 years: 8

45-54 years: 11

55-64 years: 6

65-79 years: 12

80+ years: 8

Alberta Health said 17 of the patients hospitalized have been admitted to intensive care units.