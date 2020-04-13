Coronavirus: Alberta physician launches online platform to connect patients with doctors

Send this page to someone via email

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep health-care workers busy, a Calgary physician has created a new online service that Albertans can use to access medical help remotely.

PurposeMed is a telemedicine service — created by Dr. Husein Moloo — that connects patients with physicians across the province.

It is available to all Alberta physicians — including family doctors who wish to use the platform — for free.

The service acts as an additional resource to the Health Link system, which Moloo said has been overwhelmed with calls during the pandemic.

“As we’re encouraging social distancing, the need for virtual care is going to increase,” Moloo said in an interview with 770 CHQR.

“We’re hoping the platform will serve as a way for physicians to come together across the province to help slow the spread of COVID-19.” Tweet This

PurposeMed was originally designed to launch in the summer and help connect Albertans with healthcare no matter their location or social status.

However, Moloo said the service was released early to help accommodate the increased need for health-care resources amid the pandemic.

“Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen the need for the medical community to come together to help support Alberta Health Services beyond our day-to-day work,” Moloo said.

“We’re enabling and empowering physicians in Alberta to have their own virtual care waiting room so they can see their own patients,” Moloo said. Tweet This

As of April 10, Moloo said 20 physicians have signed up to be a part of the service and can now provide specific health care to residents through audio and video calls.

Moloo added that the service is free for both patients and doctors thanks to Alberta Health Service’s decision to reimburse doctors for telemedicine consults with patients amid the pandemic.

While there are limitations to how much a doctor can do remotely for a patient, Moloo said the online platform creates a timely response for Albertans to access necessary health care and resources.

“There are limitations to all virtual care. There’s no physical exam involved and that is a limitation for us,” he said. Tweet This

“But we hope the platform will be helpful to all Albertans, and especially high-risk individuals and residents in rural areas.

“With the COVID-19 situation changing so quickly, we hope that being able to reach out to a doctor will help put people at ease and get treatment for affected people more quickly.”

PurposeMed has facilitated virtual appointments for more than 500 patients online in the past two weeks.

The platform will be expanding and launching in Manitoba on April 20 due to a high demand from physicians there looking for a tool to provide remote care to patients.