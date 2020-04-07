Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Dozens of retired Alberta physicians, nurses signing up to help fight COVID-19

By Julia Wong Global News
Posted April 7, 2020 3:24 pm
Health Matters: March 17
WATCH (March 18): In Tuesday's edition of Health Matters, Su-Ling Goh tells us about why doctors are emphasizing the importance of patients being honest about COVID-19 symptoms, why trips to the dentist's office are being restricted in Alberta during the COVID-19 crisis, why some retired people are being asked to help out with the pandemic and about challenges currently facing Canadian Blood Services.

The province is adding more health-care workers to its arsenal in its fight against COVID-19.

According to Alberta Health Services, as of Tuesday, 46 retired physicians had signed up to return to work during the pandemic.

READ MORE: Provinces try to recruit retired doctors as coronavirus spreads in Canada

“AHS is extremely grateful and is in the process of evaluating those who have offered their services,” said spokesperson Kerry Williamson.

Tweet This

The College of Physicians and Surgeons told Global News last month that it had pulled a list of approximately 300 physicians who had retired in the last two years and was reaching out to them. Their specialties ranged from family medicine to radiology to emergency medicine.

Spokesperson Jessica McPhee said that a physician could be re-licensed within a few days to a week.

Story continues below advertisement

RELATED: ‘The need is there:’ Maritimes’ doctors, nurses coming out of retirement

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“It’s really important right now CPSA does everything we can to support physicians.

“This is a really challenging time for all practicing physicians in this province who are working tirelessly to support Albertans.

Tweet This

“We want to do all that we can to potentially bring more physicians into practice to be able to help the effort to fight the COVID-19 virus,” McPhee said on March 17.

Last Friday, the College and Association of Registered Nurses of Alberta said 24 nurses had been re-registered and an additional four were in the queue to be processed.

Spokesperson David Kay said the nurses were deployed to AHS and Indigenous Health Services with the Government of Canada.

International Medical graduates petition to help during COVID-19 pandemic
International Medical graduates petition to help during COVID-19 pandemic
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusAlberta healthCovid19Alberta CoronavirusAlberta doctorsAlberta nursesAlberta College of Physicians and SurgeonsCollege and Association of Registered Nurses of Albertaalberta retired nursesalberta retired physiciansretired nursesretired physicians
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.