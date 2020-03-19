Coronavirus: App lets Albertans meet with doctors through their smartphones

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government announced an app Thursday that gives people the option of connecting with their physician using an app on their phone.

It was launched as a new tool for Albertans to access health-care information and support in response to COVID-19 from anywhere in the province.

Residents can use the service to check symptoms, book appointments, see a doctor and get prescriptions and referrals for diagnostic imaging and specialists, and it’s all covered by Alberta Health Care, the government said in a news release.

Babylon by TELUS Health is a service already available in B.C. using a free downloadable app.

“Alberta is pleased to partner with TELUS to deliver physician services in a new way,” Health Minister Tyler Shandro said.

Story continues below advertisement

“This app is now available and ready for use in Alberta thanks to an alternative relationship plan, and it comes at a time when our health system is actively asking people to self-isolate as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Using this app is an alternative to visiting physicians face-to-face when you’re not sure if your symptoms are related to the novel coronavirus or at any other time,” Shandro said. Tweet This

Alberta doctors have been urging the province to support alternative ways physicians can meet with patients during the pandemic.

READ MORE: Alberta doctors urge government to do more amid coronavirus pandemic

TELUS pointed out that the tool means anyone — no matter where they live — can access virtual health care.

1:42 Edmonton ER doctors raise concerns with provincial changes to physician pay Edmonton ER doctors raise concerns with provincial changes to physician pay

“In partnership with the government of Alberta, our virtual health-care service bridges time and distance for Albertans in need of expeditiously accessing a physician at no cost from the comfort of home, while simultaneously keeping our amazing health-care professionals protected,” said Darren Entwistle, president and CEO of TELUS.

“It is our sincere hope that we can mitigate the enormous pressure on our health-care system through our technology, human ingenuity and compassion.” Tweet This

The service is being delivered to Albertans through an alternative relationship plan (ARP) between the Alberta government and TELUS. There are currently 61 ARPs in Alberta involving 2,500 doctors.

Story continues below advertisement

All physicians providing advice through phone, email and videoconferencing — including virtual care — can bill for services using the health service code (HSC) 03.01AD. This includes care related to COVID-19 as well as care not related to the virus, the government said. The code will remain active as long as the chief medical officer of health determines it should remain active.

More information for health-care providers is available in an Alberta health bulletin.

2:52 Made-in-Edmonton system could change how patients see their doctors Made-in-Edmonton system could change how patients see their doctors

View link »

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is low for Canadians but warn this could change quickly. They caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.