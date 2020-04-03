Menu

Canada

Alberta health officials to hold daily COVID-19 update Friday afternoon

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted April 3, 2020 1:03 pm
Alberta reports 13 deaths due to COVID-19 as cases increase to 968
WATCH ABOVE: Alberta's chief medical officer of health said Thursday the province has confirmed 97 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 968, as well as two more deaths. Julia Wong has the details.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to update the province on the COVID-19 pandemic Friday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw and officials will provide an update on the novel coronavirus outbreak at 4:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Live updates: Coronavirus in Canada

The update will be live streamed in this story post.

The update comes one day after Alberta Health imposed new rules on long-term care centres following rising levels and outbreaks of COVID-19 at several facilities.

READ MORE: Alberta has 13 deaths due to COVID-19, including 4 at McKenzie Towne Continuing Care

Hinshaw said Thursday there were 74 cases of COVID-19 spread over nine centres, including 65 cases and four deaths at the McKenzie Towne care centre in Calgary.

Alberta declares 9 outbreaks of COVID-19 in continuing care facilities
Alberta declares 9 outbreaks of COVID-19 in continuing care facilities

As of Thursday afternoon, Alberta had recorded 968 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 13 deaths. So far, 174 people have recovered.

More to come…

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
