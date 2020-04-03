Alberta health officials to hold daily COVID-19 update Friday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to update the province on the COVID-19 pandemic Friday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw and officials will provide an update on the novel coronavirus outbreak at 4:30 p.m.

The update will be live streamed in this story post.

The update comes one day after Alberta Health imposed new rules on long-term care centres following rising levels and outbreaks of COVID-19 at several facilities.

Hinshaw said Thursday there were 74 cases of COVID-19 spread over nine centres, including 65 cases and four deaths at the McKenzie Towne care centre in Calgary.

As of Thursday afternoon, Alberta had recorded 968 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 13 deaths. So far, 174 people have recovered.

More to come…