Alberta’s top doctor to provide update on COVID-19 Thursday afternoon

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is set to provide her daily update on the novel coronavirus in Alberta and the public health response at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will be joined in Edmonton by other officials.
Global News will stream her address live in this article.
READ MORE: Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll rises to 11
On Wednesday, Premier Jason Kenney joined Hinshaw for the daily update. He said two more people — men in their 80s — had died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatalities in Alberta to 11.
READ MORE: Live updates: Coronavirus in Canada
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
The province’s total number of confirmed cases was 871.
“We need to be upfront with Albertans: the hard truth is that things will get worse before they get better,” Kenney said.
But, he said, “Alberta’s pandemic approach is strong.”View link »
COMMENTS