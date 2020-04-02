Alberta’s top doctor to provide update on COVID-19 Thursday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is set to provide her daily update on the novel coronavirus in Alberta and the public health response at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will be joined in Edmonton by other officials.

Global News will stream her address live in this article.

On Wednesday, Premier Jason Kenney joined Hinshaw for the daily update. He said two more people — men in their 80s — had died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatalities in Alberta to 11.

READ MORE: Live updates: Coronavirus in Canada

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province’s total number of confirmed cases was 871.

Story continues below advertisement

“We need to be upfront with Albertans: the hard truth is that things will get worse before they get better,” Kenney said.

But, he said, “Alberta’s pandemic approach is strong.”