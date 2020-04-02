Menu

Health

Alberta’s top doctor to provide update on COVID-19 Thursday afternoon

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted April 2, 2020 1:45 pm
Updated April 2, 2020 1:46 pm
Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll rises to 11, confirmed cases now at 871
WATCH (April 1): Alberta reported 117 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number in the province to 871. Premier Jason Kenney also announced two additional deaths for a total of 11. Julia Wong has the details.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is set to provide her daily update on the novel coronavirus in Alberta and the public health response at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will be joined in Edmonton by other officials.

Global News will stream her address live in this article.

READ MORE: Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll rises to 11

On Wednesday, Premier Jason Kenney joined Hinshaw for the daily update. He said two more people — men in their 80s — had died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatalities in Alberta to 11.

READ MORE: Live updates: Coronavirus in Canada

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province’s total number of confirmed cases was 871.

Hinshaw says greatest concern is for Albertans in continuing care
Story continues below advertisement

“We need to be upfront with Albertans: the hard truth is that things will get worse before they get better,” Kenney said.

But, he said, “Alberta’s pandemic approach is strong.”

