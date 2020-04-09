Alberta health officials to update COVID-19 cases and response Thursday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to provide her daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will be joined by other officials and will provide an update on the number of cases, tests done, recoveries and the public health response.

Global News will stream the news conference live in this article.

On Wednesday, the province announced Alberta’s death toll from the pandemic had reached 29. Of the three new deaths recorded over the past 24 hours, the government said all were from the Calgary Zone, bringing the total there to 20. One of those deaths was linked to the McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Centre.

3:11 Alberta expanding COVID-19 testing for Calgary Zone, essential workers and more Alberta expanding COVID-19 testing for Calgary Zone, essential workers and more

Alberta confirmed 50 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 1,423.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Wednesday, 519 patients had recovered and 68,762 tests for COVID-19 had been done.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Premier Jason Kenney said 44 people were in hospital with COVID-19 in the province; 16 of those in intensive care.

2:33 Alberta’s Kenney wants increased testing, better screening of travellers Alberta’s Kenney wants increased testing, better screening of travellers

Alberta Health expanded its testing requirements on Wednesday.

“We are expanding testing effective immediately to include all residents of the Calgary Zone who have a cough, fever, runny nose, sore throat or shortness of breath,” Hinshaw said.

“We are also opening testing to essential service workers across the province with any of the same symptoms… and we’re defining that as anyone whose work site has not been closed to public access or public health orders, and who if they were well, would currently be working outside the home.”

Hinshaw said any Albertan with these symptoms who lives with a person 65 or older is also eligible for testing. She added that anyone who fits this description should use the province’s online assessment tool to kickstart the process that leads to getting tested.

— More to come…