1 person dies in connection to Calgary hospital COVID-19 outbreak: AHS

Alberta Health Services reported Saturday one person had died in connection to an outbreak at Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary.

AHS said an outbreak was declared Friday evening on a medicine unit at the hospital and two patients linked to the unit tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are saddened to report that one patient linked to the outbreak has died,” AHS spokesperson Kristin Whitworth said in a statement. “We extend our condolences to the family of this individual, and to all who have lost loved ones during this time.”

Whitworth said there were no positive cases among health-care workers in the unit as of Saturday.

“All precautions are being taken to reduce the risk of transmission among patients and HCWs on the unit including enhanced cleaning and symptom screening,” Whitworth added.

Contact tracing has been conducted in connection to the outbreak to identify anyone who may be at risk, according to AHS.

According to the AHS website, an outbreak was also declared at a Foothills Medical Centre mental health unit on Nov. 10.

Five patients and two healthcare workers linked to the unit tested positive for the virus.

