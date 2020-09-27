Coronavirus: AHS confirms 5 more patient, 7 additional staff cases at Calgary’s Foothills Medical Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health Services confirmed more COVID-19 cases at Calgary’s Foothills Medical Centre on Sunday, as outbreaks at the hospital continue.

As of Sunday, there were five more COVID-19 patient cases, bringing the total number linked to the outbreaks to 25.

There were seven new health-care worker COVID-19 cases tied to the outbreaks for a total of 25.

Two additional units have been added to the outbreaks, totalling five units now, according to AHS.

AHS said the number of workers in isolation will be updated twice a week, referencing the most recent report on Sept. 25 of 136 staff members in isolation.

The hospital death toll remains at four, AHS said.

AHS said all patients and workers who might be linked to the outbreaks have been identified, and testing is underway.

“Multiple teams are working daily to determine where the infection may have started, how it was transmitted and who needs to be contacted and tested to limit exposure,” AHS said. Tweet This

“This is standard procedure in our contact tracing that we implement with any outbreak.”