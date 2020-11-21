New mobile assessment centres for COVID-19 testing to open near Edmonton on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health Services said Friday that four new mobile assessment centres for COVID-19 testing are set to open in the Edmonton area on Monday.

The sites will open in Leduc, Sherwood Park, Spruce Grove and St. Albert.

“AHS would like to thank these municipalities for their ongoing support and help during the pandemic,” the health authority said in a news release. Tweet This

The news release was issued on the same day the province broke its own record again for the number of new COVID-19 cases recorded in a 24-hour period: 1,155.

AHS said Albertans should remember that COVID-19 testing continues to be available by appointment only and for people who are considered eligible for a test.

To book a testing appointment, people who are showing symptoms of the illness or were a close contact of someone who has been confirmed as having the disease should click here and complete an online self-assessment first. People without internet access can call HealthLink at 811.

Anyone who has booked an appointment but can’t make it is asked to cancel or change it as soon as possible.

In September, Alberta stopped offering testing to people who were asymptomatic. At the time, the province’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said that since May, Alberta had found only seven positive COVID-19 cases per 10,000 tests conducted on asymptomatic people.

Below are the addresses of the assessment centres opening on Monday.

-Leduc: 4330 Black Gold Dr., southeast parking lot

-Sherwood Park: 650 Bethel Dr., northeast parking area

-Spruce Grove: 9 Tri Leisure Wy., parking lot

-St. Albert: 400 Campbell Rd., parking lot

–With files from 630 CHED’s Kirby Bourne

