Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide Alberta COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

Albertans will receive an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province from Dr. Deena Hinshaw on Thursday.

The chief medical officer of health is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her new conference will be streamed in this post.

On Wednesday, Alberta Health reported an additional 171 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the province. No new deaths were recorded.

Of the new cases identified, nearly 70 per cent were in the Edmonton zone.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 1,495 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. Of the active cases, 710 are located in the Edmonton zone, 507 are in the Calgary zone, 207 are in the North zone, 34 are in the South zone, 32 are in the Central zone and five are not tied to any specific zone.

1:22 Number of COVID-19 cases in Alberta schools ‘isn’t surprising’: Hinshaw Number of COVID-19 cases in Alberta schools ‘isn’t surprising’: Hinshaw

That number reflects the highest number of active cases in the Edmonton zone since the pandemic began.

To date, 254 Albertans have died of the disease and 16,128 cases have been confirmed.

This story will be updated after Hinshaw’s update.

– With files from Caley Ramsay, Global News

