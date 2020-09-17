Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide Alberta COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted September 17, 2020 2:24 pm
Dr. Deena Hinshaw speaks at a news conference on June 3, 2020.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw speaks at a news conference on June 3, 2020. CREDIT: Government of Alberta

Albertans will receive an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province from Dr. Deena Hinshaw on Thursday.

The chief medical officer of health is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her new conference will be streamed in this post.

On Wednesday, Alberta Health reported an additional 171 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the province. No new deaths were recorded.

Read more: Request tool for continuing care visits launched as Alberta confirms 171 new COVID-19 cases

Of the new cases identified, nearly 70 per cent were in the Edmonton zone.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 1,495 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. Of the active cases, 710 are located in the Edmonton zone, 507 are in the Calgary zone, 207 are in the North zone, 34 are in the South zone, 32 are in the Central zone and five are not tied to any specific zone.

Story continues below advertisement
Number of COVID-19 cases in Alberta schools ‘isn’t surprising’: Hinshaw
Number of COVID-19 cases in Alberta schools ‘isn’t surprising’: Hinshaw

That number reflects the highest number of active cases in the Edmonton zone since the pandemic began.

Trending Stories

To date, 254 Albertans have died of the disease and 16,128 cases have been confirmed.

Read more: Canada adds over 900 new coronavirus cases, continuing alarming upward surge

This story will be updated after Hinshaw’s update.

– With files from Caley Ramsay, Global News

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Alberta CoronavirusAlberta healthAlberta COVID-19dr deena hinshawDeena Hinshawcoronavirus in AlbertaCOVID-19 in Alberta
Flyers
More weekly flyers