Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Economy
November 20 2020 6:53pm
00:59

‘Our current situation is grim’: Alberta record 1,155 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths on Friday

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announces 1,155 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 11 additional deaths.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home