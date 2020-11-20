Economy November 20 2020 6:53pm 00:59 ‘Our current situation is grim’: Alberta record 1,155 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths on Friday Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announces 1,155 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 11 additional deaths. Alberta government risks public buy-in on COVID-19 by withholding data: Opposition <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7476111/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7476111/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?