Coronavirus: Canoe Lake Cree First Nation threatens evictions to stop parties

A northern Saskatchewan First Nation is threatening serious measures to prevent large gatherings as COVID-19 cases rise.

Canoe Lake Cree First Nation (CLCFN) posted a memo Sunday on Facebook stating anyone hosting a house party will be served with an eviction warning and have their utilities shut off.

A second violation will result in immediate eviction.

Any non-band member found partying or in the community who is not a resident of the First Nation will be “escorted out of the reserve,” the post stated.

Alcohol and drugs are also not allowed on the reserve.

As of Monday, there were 14 active coronavirus cases on the First Nation, with two people in hospital.

Canoe Lake Cree First Nation reported its first two cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 16.

The First Nation closed its band office, social assistance office, arena, youth centre and Miksiw School, with students moving to online learning.

CLCFN said a number of other guidelines are in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the community.

Only band members with a home in Canoe Lake or Eagles Lake are being allowed through the gate and all vehicles are being searched for drugs and alcohol.

Out-of-town workers returning home must stay at their residence for the duration of their time off.

A curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. is in place.

Anyone needed medical assistance is required to call the nurse first before going to the clinic. Out-of-town medical appoints are still allowed at this time.

