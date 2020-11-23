Nenshi urges Alberta government to take ‘bold action’ amid ‘deeply troubling’ COVID-19 numbers

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi is calling on the provincial government to take “bold action” to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Despite reporting no additional deaths on Sunday, Alberta broke its record for the most COVID-19 cases reported in one day with 1,584 additional cases confirmed.

It’s the fourth straight day the province has announced a record-breaking number of new coronavirus infections.

Each time, the total was more than 1,000.

On Sunday evening, Nenshi took to Twitter to express his concern.

“This weekend’s COVID-19 case counts, hospitalization/ICU numbers and severe outcomes are deeply troubling,” he tweeted. “Even more worrisome is the exponential rate of growth.

“We need bold action from the government of Alberta now, in addition to all the things that we need to do in our families.” Tweet This

COVID-19 cases have been rising at an alarming rate in Alberta for the last several weeks. A month ago, there were 3,651 active cases of COVID-19 across the province — that number has since roughly tripled to 12,195 active cases.

A week ago, Alberta recorded its highest single day for fatalities with 20 deaths.

In total, 70 deaths were recorded from Nov. 15 to Nov. 21.

Targeted COVID-19 restrictions were put into place by the province on Nov. 13 for a two-week period ending Nov. 27 in an attempt to curb the rising case numbers and stop the health system from being overwhelmed.

Those restrictions include a ban on group fitness classes and team sports and a ban on liquor sales past 10 p.m. In addition, bars are forced to close by 11 p.m.

The provincial COVID-19 death toll sits at 471.

On Sunday, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health said there were 319 Albertans in hospital, including 60 in intensive care.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will host an in-person update on Monday afternoon to update the COVID-19 situation.

– With files from Allison Bench and The Canadian Press