Alberta government expected to announce new COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday

Following a record-breaking weekend of COVID-19 cases in the province, Global News has learned the Alberta government is set to announce new restrictions Tuesday.

Government sources said the priorities implementation cabinet committee is meeting today to discuss options on stricter measures in the province. Officials told Global News the actual announcement is not likely until Tuesday.

While no elected officials are expected to join her, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is set to speak Monday afternoon at 2 p.m., earlier than her usual time.

Her update will be live streamed in this post when it begins.

There were nearly three thousand cases announced in the province over the weekend — 1,336 on Saturday and 1,584 Sunday. The province has continued to break its own records and there have been four consecutive days of new record numbers in Alberta since Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

While there were no deaths announced Sunday, last week marked one of the deadliest since the pandemic began. Alberta recorded its highest-single day of fatalities Monday with 20 deaths, and there were 70 deaths recorded from Nov. 15 to Nov. 21.

The provincial COVID-19 death toll sits at 471.

Active case numbers have also spiked with 12,195 cases. That’s over triple the amount it was a month ago when there were 3,651 active cases.

There are now 319 Albertans in hospital, including 60 in intensive care.

Alberta remains under restrictions that were put into place on Nov. 13 initially announced for a two-week period in an attempt to stop the rising case number and stop the health system from being overwhelmed. Those restrictions included stricter alcohol sale and closure rules for restaurants and bars, the cancellation of group fitness classes, and a request to stop having visitors in the home. Those measures will be in place until at least Nov. 27.

3:02 Concerns grow as COVID-19 daily case records broken in 4 provinces Concerns grow as COVID-19 daily case records broken in 4 provinces

Advertisement

Related News UCP associate minister backtracks on comments suggesting Alberta is holding off COVID-19 shutdown