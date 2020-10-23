Menu

Health

Alberta confirms 432 more cases of COVID-19 as death toll hits 300 Friday

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted October 23, 2020 5:45 pm
Click to play video 'Hinshaw says Alberta in ‘danger zone’ as COVID-19 cases stay high' Hinshaw says Alberta in ‘danger zone’ as COVID-19 cases stay high
WATCH ABOVE: Alberta’s Dr. Hinshaw warns citizens that the province is getting closer to overwhelming the health system as COVID-19 case continue to stay high.

Four pandemic-related deaths and 432 more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by Alberta Health on Friday.

Three of the deaths were in the Edmonton zone. One, a man in his 80s, was not linked to continuing care.

Read more: Edmonton company receives federal funds to develop COVID-19 vaccine

The other two were both linked to outbreaks in Edmonton: a man in his 90s who was linked to the Edmonton General Care Centre outbreak and a woman in her 80s linked to the outbreak at the Misericordia Community Hospital.

In the Calgary zone, a man in his 40s died.

Alberta’s death toll now sits at 300.

There are now 3,651 active cases of COVID-19 across the province. Of those, almost half — or 1,751 — are in the Edmonton zone. The Calgary zone reported 1,307 active cases.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Trudeau says they’ve had ‘good discussions’ over best practices for long-term care homes' Coronavirus: Trudeau says they’ve had ‘good discussions’ over best practices for long-term care homes
Coronavirus: Trudeau says they’ve had ‘good discussions’ over best practices for long-term care homes

In the Central zone there are 126 active cases while there are 234 reported in the South zone and 222 in the North zone. There are currently 11 cases not affiliated with any particular zone.

On Friday, there were 112 Albertans in hospital with 14 of those in intensive care.

Read more: COVID-19: New mom shares story of medically difficult and lonely year: ‘I almost died four times’

To date, 24,261 Albertans have contracted COVID-19. Of those, 20,310 have recovered. The province has conducted 1,697,849 tests since the pandemic began in mid-March.

