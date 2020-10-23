Alberta confirms 432 more cases of COVID-19 as death toll hits 300 Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Four pandemic-related deaths and 432 more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by Alberta Health on Friday.

Three of the deaths were in the Edmonton zone. One, a man in his 80s, was not linked to continuing care.

The other two were both linked to outbreaks in Edmonton: a man in his 90s who was linked to the Edmonton General Care Centre outbreak and a woman in her 80s linked to the outbreak at the Misericordia Community Hospital.

In the Calgary zone, a man in his 40s died.

Alberta’s death toll now sits at 300.

There are now 3,651 active cases of COVID-19 across the province. Of those, almost half — or 1,751 — are in the Edmonton zone. The Calgary zone reported 1,307 active cases.

In the Central zone there are 126 active cases while there are 234 reported in the South zone and 222 in the North zone. There are currently 11 cases not affiliated with any particular zone.

On Friday, there were 112 Albertans in hospital with 14 of those in intensive care.

To date, 24,261 Albertans have contracted COVID-19. Of those, 20,310 have recovered. The province has conducted 1,697,849 tests since the pandemic began in mid-March.

