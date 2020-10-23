Menu

Canada

Edmonton company receives federal funds to develop COVID-19 vaccine

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted October 23, 2020 4:28 pm
Click to play video 'University of Alberta team ready to begin Phase 1 of COVID-19 vaccine testing' University of Alberta team ready to begin Phase 1 of COVID-19 vaccine testing
WATCH (Sept. 28): Oncologist John Lewis and his team with Entos Pharmaceuticals at the University of Alberta have been working overtime to develop one of Canada's leading vaccine candidates. Dr. Lewis said the early results are promising so clinical trials will begin in the next few weeks — and if it proves safe, a vaccine could be ready for distribution in early 2021.

Entos Pharmaceuticals has been awarded federal money to conduct the phase 1 clinical trial of Covigenix, its COVID-19 DNA vaccine.

Entos is led by Dr. John Lewis, a University of Alberta researcher who is world-renowned for his team’s work on prostate cancer detection, progression and drug delivery.

Read more: ‘Maximum protection’: Alberta company developing COVID-19 vaccine

The Alberta-based company is one of six across the country to share up to $23.2 million in funding through the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP).

Click to play video 'Health Matters: Alberta COVID-19 vaccine advancing to human testing' Health Matters: Alberta COVID-19 vaccine advancing to human testing
Health Matters: Alberta COVID-19 vaccine advancing to human testing

The federal government is also “pursuing the purchase and development of vaccines, treatments, and related supplies.”

Read more: Trudeau announces $214M for Canadian coronavirus vaccine research

In a news release Friday, Entos said it is getting “advisory services” and up to $5 million from the NRC IRAP “as part of the government of Canada’s continuing support for the development of domestic COVID-19 vaccine candidates.”

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Trudeau announces $214M investment for made-in-Canada vaccine development' Coronavirus: Trudeau announces $214M investment for made-in-Canada vaccine development
Coronavirus: Trudeau announces $214M investment for made-in-Canada vaccine development

The healthcare biotechnology company has developed a Fusogenix DNA vaccine called Covigenix. In preclinical studies, the vaccine induces a “a strong neutralizing antibody response plus potent and balanced T-cell response and against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19,” the company said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The federal money will advance the vaccine research to phase 1 human clinical trials to assess its safety, Entos said. This will be done at the Clinical Trials Research Centre in Nova Scotia.

Read more: Canada to spend $192M on developing COVID-19 vaccine

“Entos is honoured to be one of the innovative Canadian companies receiving NRC IRAP support,” CEO John Lewis said.

“We are excited to use this funding to advance the phase 1 human clinical trial of Covigenix at the Canadian Centre for Vaccinology.”

Entos continues to seek funding for phases 2 and 3 human clinical trials, to speed up manufacturing capacity, and widen distribution to reach millions around the world.

Click to play video 'COVID-19 measures will be in place until we have treatment or vaccine: Hinshaw' COVID-19 measures will be in place until we have treatment or vaccine: Hinshaw
COVID-19 measures will be in place until we have treatment or vaccine: Hinshaw
