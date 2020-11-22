Despite no COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday, Alberta adds another record-breaking 1,584 cases

Despite reporting no additional deaths Sunday, Alberta has broken its own record for the fourth consecutive day for the most COVID-19 cases reported in one day.

On Sunday, the province saw 1,584 COVID-19 additional cases confirmed in Alberta.

However, while Sunday marked a respite from fatalities with zero deaths, it followed what was a deadly week in the province. Alberta recorded its highest-single day of fatalities Monday with 20 deaths, and there were 70 deaths recorded from Nov. 15 to Nov. 21.

The provincial COVID-19 death toll sits at 471.

There are now 319 Albertans in hospital, including 60 in intensive care.

Over the last several weeks, the numbers in Alberta have spiked. A month ago, there were 3,651 active cases of COVID-19 across the province — that number has now roughly tripled with 12,195 active cases.

Edmonton zone has the highest number of active cases in the province, with 5,479 or 45 per cent of the current total. Calgary zone has 4,614 or 38 per cent of the active cases.

As for active cases in other zones, there are 714 in Central zone, 686 in North zone, 611 in South zone, and 91 cases that are in unknown zones.

The province said Sunday it has now completed a total of 2,108,178 COVID-19 tests through the pandemic — 19,472 of those tests which were conducted Saturday. The province updates its data one day behind, meaning Sunday’s numbers related to the positives from Saturday’s testing.

Alberta remains under restrictions that were put into place on Nov. 13 initially announced for a two-week period in an attempt to stop the rising case number and stop the health system from being overwhelmed. Those restrictions included stricter alcohol sale and closure rules for restaurants and bars, the cancellation of group fitness classes, and a request to stop having visitors in the home. Those measures will be in place until at least Nov. 27.

On Sunday, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health again stressed the importance of staying home when sick.

Our actions, such as going out while symptomatic, have very real consequences to those around us. I know it's not easy for any of us right now, and yet staying home when unwell is more important than ever before. — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) November 22, 2020

Hinshaw will host an in-person update on Monday afternoon to update the COVID-19 situation in Alberta and answer questions from the media.