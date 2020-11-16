Menu

Health

Dr. Hinshaw to provide update on Alberta COVID-19 situation Monday afternoon

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted November 16, 2020 1:53 pm
WATCH (Nov. 15): As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Alberta, an Edmonton sociologist is calling on the government to do more. Kim Smith spoke with Amy Kaler, from the University of Alberta's sociology department, about her open letter to the premier.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will provide an in-person update Monday after a record-breaking number of new COVID-19 cases were announced on Saturday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her address will be streamed live in this post.

Read more: Alberta reports record daily high of 1,026 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths Saturday

The province reported 1,026 new cases on Nov. 14, a record daily high.

Saturday saw three deaths connected to the virus, while Sunday saw an additional six.

Sunday’s new case numbers totalled 991.

As of Sunday, there were 262 Albertans in hospital, with 58 of them in intensive care. Compared to just one day earlier, that’s an increase of six more Albertans in hospital and four more in ICU.

Read more: Kenney warns stronger measures could be in store for Alberta as COVID-19 cases rise by 991 Sunday

The premier warned Sunday that while Alberta’s preferred health measures have focused on education and personal responsibility, stronger rules could be implemented if the numbers continue to climb.

“Alberta really has a culture of what I call responsible freedom,” Jason Kenney said on The Roy Green Show. “We managed to get through the first seven or eight months of the COVID period with lower levels of infections, hospitalizations and COVID deaths than the other large provinces.

“I’m glad we’ve taken that approach. But now — we do see [a] very problematic increase in cases, that’s also showing up of course in hospitalizations and ICU admissions.”

Kenney said the voluntary measures currently in place that ask Albertans to avoid social gatherings at home — as well as the new orders that have cancelled group fitness classes, and changed rules around liquor sales and closing times for bars and restaurants — should be adhered to.

“These are relatively modest measures, and I really hope the people respond positively,” he said.

“Because if not, we’ll have no option but to look at more restrictive measures down the line.”
— With files from Allison Bench and Slav Kornik
