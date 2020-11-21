Canada adds 72 more coronavirus deaths as 4 provinces report record high case numbers

Send this page to someone via email

Canada added 4,992 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday as four provinces reported new highs for daily infections.

Health authorities also reported another 72 deaths attributed to COVID-19, though only 45 of those fatalities occurred over the past 24 hours. To date, Canada’s total coronavirus infections stands at 325,409 and its death toll at 11,406. Over 258,000 patients have since recovered from the virus, while 13,650,000 tests have been administered.

Saturday’s data only paints a limited snapshot of the virus’ spread across Canada, however, as all territories except for Nunavut and both British Columbia and P.E.I. do not release new COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.

Health officials in New Brunswick, Ontario, Saskatchewan and Alberta all reported new single-day peaks in diagnoses, recording 23, 1,588, 439 and 1,336 new cases respectively, as the nation’s top doctor sounded the alarm yet again.

Story continues below advertisement

“More and larger outbreaks are occurring in long term care homes, congregate living settings and hospitals, and spreading in Indigenous communities,” Dr. Theresa Tam said in a written statement.

“These developments are deeply concerning as they put countless Canadians at risk of life-threatening illness, cause serious disruptions to health services and present significant challenges for areas not adequately equipped to manage complex medical emergencies.”

Among those areas is the fly-in community of Fond du Lac First Nation in northern Saskatchewan, which was reporting 61 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday.

2:24 Coronavirus: Lockdown restrictions in Toronto, Peel region could see travel spike to York region, experts say Coronavirus: Lockdown restrictions in Toronto, Peel region could see travel spike to York region, experts say

About 1,000 people call the remote community home, and a full 300 of them have been told to self-isolate.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe called the record 439 new cases in his province on Saturday “very concerning,” adding the seven-day average for new daily cases is the highest it’s ever been at 203.

Story continues below advertisement

Nunavut is also recording a surge in new COVID-19 cases, though it hasn’t beat its single-day high.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The territory saw 25 new cases on Saturday, including 22 in hard-hit Arviat and three in Whale Cove.

There are 107 active infections in the territory, which just confirmed its first case a little more than two weeks ago.

People arriving in the Northwest Territories and Yukon are once again required to self-isolate for 14 days, while a provincewide public health order in B.C. has barred social gatherings of any size in private homes except between members of the same “core bubble.”

Elsewhere, case counts rose in Atlantic Canada as Nova Scotia reported eight new cases on Saturday, pushing active infections to 33, while Newfoundland and Labrador reported five new cases for a total of 18 active infections there.

Story continues below advertisement

There are now 8,012 active infections in Manitoba, including 385 new cases, and 10 more people have died. The province has for weeks recorded the highest per-capita rate of new infections in Canada.

Premier Brian Pallister was put on the defensive on Saturday as he addressed Progressive Conservative party members at a convention, saying “every province west of Nova Scotia has its highest numbers in the last few days, including Manitoba.”

“Trying to make the political argument that Manitoba’s government missed the boat when everybody in the western world is under attack right now is not a fruitful thing — even if it was right, and it isn’t,” he said.

Quebec has reported 1,189 new cases and 32 more deaths, five of which occurred within the last day, while 646 people are in hospital.

2:04 Coronavirus: Shoppers flock to malls in Toronto, Peel Region ahead of lockdown Coronavirus: Shoppers flock to malls in Toronto, Peel Region ahead of lockdown

Alberta set a new single-day record for new infections for a third straight day with 1,336 cases detected on Saturday. Officials have said the high caseload has strained the health-care system and overwhelmed contact tracing efforts, as public health workers don’t know where most of the 11,274 active infections in the province were contracted.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario added another 1,588 cases of the virus on Saturday, also setting a new single-day record for new infections. The new data comes amid sweeping restrictions across the parts of the province set to be implemented Monday.

Another 21 deaths were also reported by health authorities, with the province’s case total standing at 102,378 and its death toll at 3,472.

The surging numbers come a day after new federal modeling showed daily COVID-19 tallies could reach 20,000 nationwide if Canadians don’t drastically limit their contacts in a bid to stop transmission.

1:06 Coronavirus: UK PM Boris Johnson urges G20 to do more to combat pandemic Coronavirus: UK PM Boris Johnson urges G20 to do more to combat pandemic

Tam reported 52,739 active infections across the country, with an average of 71 deaths and 1,840 people treated in hospital every day between Nov.13 to 19.

The surge is “putting pressure on local healthcare resources and forcing hospitals to make the difficult decision to cancel elective surgeries and procedures in several areas,” she said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Worldwide, cases of the virus have surpassed 57,365,000 according to tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. As of Saturday, 1,368,000 people have succumbed to the virus, with the U.S., Brazil and India leading in both cases and deaths.

— With files from Global News