Psychiatrist to continue testimony in Toronto van attack trial

TORONTO — A psychiatrist hired by the defence will continue testifying today in Toronto’s van attack trial.

Alek Minassian has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 of attempted murder.

The defence says he should be found not criminally responsible — due to autism — for his actions that day.

Minassian has admitted in court to planning and carrying out the attack.

The only issue to be decided at trial is his state of mind at the time of the attack.

Dr. Rebecca Chauhan testified Wednesday that Minassian’s autism spectrum disorder left him struggling to understand emotions and vulnerable to the writings of a mass killer.

