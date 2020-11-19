Menu

Crime

Psychiatrist to continue testimony in Toronto van attack trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 19, 2020 6:15 am
Click to play video 'Angry reaction to autism defence claims in Alek Minassian trial' Angry reaction to autism defence claims in Alek Minassian trial
WATCH ABOVE: Lawyers for the perpetrator of the Toronto van attack are arguing that his autism spectrum disorder made him unable to understand his action were wrong. Alan Carter speaks with the chair of the board for Autism Canada.

TORONTO — A psychiatrist hired by the defence will continue testifying today in Toronto’s van attack trial.

Alek Minassian has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 of attempted murder.

The defence says he should be found not criminally responsible — due to autism — for his actions that day.

Court hears Alek Minassian's autism 'left him vulnerable' to ramblings of mass killer

Minassian has admitted in court to planning and carrying out the attack.

The only issue to be decided at trial is his state of mind at the time of the attack.

Dr. Rebecca Chauhan testified Wednesday that Minassian’s autism spectrum disorder left him struggling to understand emotions and vulnerable to the writings of a mass killer.

Click to play video 'Alek Minassian trial: ‘Not heard of anyone with autism as homicidal’; expert says' Alek Minassian trial: ‘Not heard of anyone with autism as homicidal’; expert says
Alek Minassian trial: ‘Not heard of anyone with autism as homicidal’; expert says
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Toronto Van AttackAlek MinassianAlek Minassian TrialPsychiatristtoronto van attack trialmental stateautism defenceToronto van attack murder trial
