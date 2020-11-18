Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Toronto van attack trial continues after Alek Minassian’s father finishes testimony

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 18, 2020 6:10 am
Click to play video 'Alek Minassian trial: ‘Not heard of anyone with autism as homicidal’; expert says' Alek Minassian trial: ‘Not heard of anyone with autism as homicidal’; expert says
WATCH ABOVE: Alek Minassian trial -- ‘Not heard of anyone with autism as homicidal'; expert says.

TORONTO — The defence of the man who killed 10 people in Toronto’s van attack continues today.

Alek Minassian has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

The defence says he should be found not criminally responsible for his actions that day due to autism.

Read more: Alek Minassian’s father denies tailoring evidence to help son in Toronto van attack trial

He has admitted in court to planning and carrying out the attack.

Trending Stories

Minassian’s father testified earlier that his son claimed he didn’t do anything wrong, showed no remorse and offered no apology for the attack.

Alek Minassian’s state of mind at the time of the attack is the only issue at play in trial.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Court hears from father in Toronto van attack trial' Court hears from father in Toronto van attack trial
Court hears from father in Toronto van attack trial
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Murder TrialToronto Van AttackNot Criminally ResponsibleAlek MinassianNCRYonge Street Van AttackAlek Minassian Trialvan drove down Yonge Street
Flyers
More weekly flyers