Alek Minassian’s statement to police after alleged van attack to be made public next month
TORONTO – Details of what a man accused in Toronto’s deadly van attack told police after his arrest will be made public next month.
Justice Anne Molloy says a publication ban on Alek Minassian’s statement to police will be lifted on Sept. 27.
Minassian, 26, is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in the incident that took place on Yonge Street on April 23, 2018.
His lawyer had argued to have Minassian’s police statement and all other pre-trial documents placed under a publication ban until Minassian’s trial was complete.
Boris Bytensky argued that publishing the details would taint potential witnesses at trial, a position supported by the Crown, but one that the judge disagreed with.
Several media outlets, including The Canadian Press, had argued against Bytensky’s request for the publication ban.
