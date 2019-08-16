Crime
August 16, 2019 1:35 pm
Updated: August 16, 2019 1:56 pm

Alek Minassian’s statement to police after alleged van attack to be made public next month

By Staff The Canadian Press

Alek Minassian is shown in a handout photo from his LinkedIn page.

THE CANADIAN PRESS
A A

TORONTO – Details of what a man accused in Toronto’s deadly van attack told police after his arrest will be made public next month.

Justice Anne Molloy says a publication ban on Alek Minassian’s statement to police will be lifted on Sept. 27.

Minassian, 26, is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in the incident that took place on Yonge Street on April 23, 2018.

READ MORE: Publication ban requested for Toronto van attack suspect’s statement to police

His lawyer had argued to have Minassian’s police statement and all other pre-trial documents placed under a publication ban until Minassian’s trial was complete.

Boris Bytensky argued that publishing the details would taint potential witnesses at trial, a position supported by the Crown, but one that the judge disagreed with.

Several media outlets, including The Canadian Press, had argued against Bytensky’s request for the publication ban.

WATCH: Van attack suspect Alek Minassian to be tried by judge alone in Toronto (June 19, 2019)

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alek Minassian
Boris Bytensky
Justice Anne Molloy
Toronto deadly van attack
Toronto Van Attack
Van Attack
Yonge Street
Yonge Street Van Attack

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.