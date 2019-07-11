Canada
July 11, 2019 8:03 pm

Publication ban requested for Toronto van attack suspect’s statement to police

By Staff The Canadian Press

Alek Minassian is shown in a handout photo from his LinkedIn page.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO
A A

The lawyer for a man accused of killing ten people by driving a van down a busy Toronto sidewalk has asked a judge to prevent the publication of his client’s statement to police.

READ MORE: Van attack suspect Alek Minassian to be tried by judge alone in Toronto

Boris Bytensky argued to have Alek Minassian‘s statement placed under a publication ban until the man’s trial is complete, even if it comes up during the proceedings.

Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy described the request as asking to hold a secret trial.

Minassian faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder. He is set to stand trial before a judge alone next year.

Several media outlets, including The Canadian Press, are arguing against Bytensky’s request for the publication ban on Minassian’s statement to police.

WATCH: Van attack suspect Alek Minassian to be tried by judge alone in Toronto

Bytensky has argued that publishing the details would taint potential witnesses at trial, a position supported by the Crown.

But a lawyer for the media outlets says there is no evidence to support that argument and has cited the open-courts principle in arguing against the ban.

Molloy has reserved her decision on the matter until Aug. 16.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alek Minassian
alek minassian publication ban
Alek Minassian Trial
Boris Bytensky
publication ban alek minassian
Toronto Van Attack
toronto van attack trial

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.