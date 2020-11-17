Menu

Crime

Alek Minassian’s father to continue testimony at Toronto van attack trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 17, 2020 6:13 am
Click to play video 'Alek Minassian’s father testifies at son’s trial' Alek Minassian’s father testifies at son’s trial
WATCH ABOVE: Alek Minassian's father says he was shocked when he learned what his son had done. Catherine McDonald reports.

TORONTO — The father of the man who killed 10 people in Toronto’s van attack will continue his testimony today.

Alek Minassian has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

The defence says he should be found not criminally responsible for his actions that day due to autism.

Read more: Alek Minassian hasn't shown any remorse following Toronto van attack, father testifies

Vahe Minassian told court yesterday his son has not shown remorse or apologized for his actions.

He says his son told him he hasn’t done anything wrong.

Alek Minassian’s state of mind at the time of the attack is the only issue at play in trial after he admitted to planning and carrying out the attack.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Toronto Van AttackAlek MinassianYonge Street Van AttackAlek Minassian Trialtoronto van attack trialAlek Minassian FatherVahe Minassian
